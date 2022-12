6. Nobull Black Canvas Trainer Get It

A minimalist gym shoe that offers impressive performance and stylish looks, the Nobull Black Canvas Trainer is a top-rated choice. Guards along the sides of the shoe provide added protection and stability, while the outsole lug pattern is designed for flexibility and traction on a variety of surfaces.

[$109; nobullproject.com]

