7. Xero Speed Force Get It

Thick cushioned midsoles aren’t for everyone, and the Xero Speed Force is ideal for those who prefer a barefoot feel. The flexible rubber outsole, low-to-the-ground design, and wide toe box promote the natural movement of your feet and enhance balance and agility, too. You can also remove the three-millimeter insole to get even closer to the ground.

[$110; xeroshoes.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!