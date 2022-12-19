Gear

The 16 Best Workout Shoes for Smashing Your Fitness Goals in 2023

Black Xero Speed Force on a white background. workout shoes
16
Xero Speed ForceCourtesy Image 7 / 16

7. Xero Speed Force

Get It

Thick cushioned midsoles aren’t for everyone, and the Xero Speed Force is ideal for those who prefer a barefoot feel. The flexible rubber outsole, low-to-the-ground design, and wide toe box promote the natural movement of your feet and enhance balance and agility, too. You can also remove the three-millimeter insole to get even closer to the ground.

[$110; xeroshoes.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
SkyWellness_Premium Equity Slot_FreeGiftCreative_November_300x490
More from Gear