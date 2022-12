8. New Balance Fresh Foam Roav Get It

Save money without sacrificing performance with the Fresh Foam Roav from New Balance. Its Ultra Heel design and bootie upper provide a supportive, snug fit around your foot, the plush Fresh Foam midsole creates a smooth, cushioned ride, and the full-coverage rubber outsole offers dependable traction.

[$85; newbalance.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!