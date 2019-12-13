Worldwide Stereo Has Your Last Minute Audio Gifting Needs On Sale

Bowers & Wilkins PX Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones GET IT!

It seems like everyone has a pair of headphones. Everywhere you go, seemingly everyone is plugged in to whatever music or podcast they favor. There’s plenty of good ones out there. But why go for good when you can have great, which is what these headphones from Bowers & Wilkins are. They’re great. Audio so crisp and a design so strong the outside world won’t interrupt whatever you’re listening to. If you want to get a great gift for someone, look no further.

Get It: Pick up the Bowers & Wilkins PX Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones ($195 with coupon code HOLIDAY; was $400) at Worldwide Stereo

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!