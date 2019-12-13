Worldwide Stereo Has Your Last Minute Audio Gifting Needs On Sale

JBL Bar 3.1-Channel 4K Ultra HD Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer GET IT!

Want to make sure that loved one is getting the best experience out of their new 4K TV? Pick up this amazing sound bar from JBL that will pump out the best audio you can experience. And it can handle the higher quality offered by 4K with ease. At this price, premium TV watching is within reach.

Get It: Pick up the JBL Bar 3.1-Channel 4K Ultra HD Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer ($333 with coupon code HOLIDAY; was $600) at Worldwide Stereo

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!