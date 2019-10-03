Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





How annoying is it to be out and about, having a good time, when the realization dawns that the phone is about to die? Not only that, but there is either no place to charge the phone or there is no charger within reach to do so. That is a pretty heavy mood killer. Phones are so omnipresent in life that everyone is always worrying about the charge, either consciously or subconsciously.

So with this worry about charging on the go, everybody needs to have a power bank in their life. A small and portable little device that can charge the phone or whatever device is needed without worrying about finding a wall outlet. There are plenty of these little items out in the world now, so finding the right one is key. And one can’t do much better than the Anker PowerCore 20100 Power Bank.

When it comes to these power banks, what is most important is the amount of power these things can store. How many charges it can dole out before this device itself needs to be charged back up. There can be aesthetic issues depending on each person, but generally speaking, the tech itself is the main component here. So the Anker PowerCore 20100 Power Bank is a great model that has enough power one can desire.

The Anker PowerCore 20100 Power Bank has two USB ports to allow two devices to charge at a time. And the amount of charge this one can hold is pretty massive since this device was designed to be used with a Nintendo Switch. The controllers for that system need to be recharged and with this device fully charged up, those controllers can get 15 hours of additional gameplay. That is pretty powerful since those devices can really eat through a charge.

Just because the Anker PowerCore 20100 Power Bank was made with the Nintendo Switch in mind, that doesn’t preclude it for being able to charge other devices. Quite the opposite. Being designed with that amount of potential charge means it can extend the lifespan of a phone or tablet with a greater sense of ease. And when this power bank runs out of juice itself, it only needs to be plugged in for 3 hours to get a full charge again.

When it comes to any piece of tech, it can’t hurt to get some word about how well it works. Luckily, the word about the Anker PowerCore 20100 Power Bank is really strong. Over at Google Shopping, the customer rating for this bad boy is 4.8 out of 5-stars. From a total of 324 reviews, that is a pretty strong number. That means over 312 people have been beyond happy with this item. How much charge it can have and the ease/speed with which it charges the devices plugged into it. Basically, everyone who has bought this is wildly happy.

There is almost no reason to not have a power bank. In 2019, everybody has something that is going to need to be charged at some point. Picking up the Anker PowerCore 20100 Power Bank will save people tons of headaches. And over at Google Shopping, the pricing is better than it has ever been. With coupon code SHOPNEW19, this will be $20 cheaper than the list price. Can’t go wrong with that. So either as a gift for the gamer in your life or as a gift for yourself to end worries about phone charging, this power bank will become a prized piece of tech.

Get It: Pick up the Anker PowerCore 20100 Power Bank ($70 with coupon code SHOPNEW19; was $90) at Google Shopping.

