Xcel Announces Limited Release of Their New Infiniti LTD Wetsuit





Thursday, Xcel announced that they will be releasing their newest wetsuit: The Infiniti LTD. (And it will only be available at select brick-and-mortar surf shops on the West Coast, for a limited time only).

The Xcel Infiniti LTD features new lightweight, metallic technology “Radiant Rebound,” which is intended to reflect body heat retention and distribute it throughout the wetsuit. (Which of course, will keep your body in a constant warm and comfy state.)

“It doesn’t necessarily trap your heat like traditional liners do,” Xcel’s Director of Design Lance Varon tells ASN. “It gathers your heat and the rebounds it to the rest of your body.”

“It’s like what were to happen if you wrapped your body in aluminum foil,” Varon continues. “Your heat would be gathered and reflected back to your body without it being lost. Much like a NASA space suit – You need it to be light, comfortable and warm. Our efficiency-to-weight ratio is very valuable.”

That’s where their Channel Flex technology comes into play. By reducing fiber and water weight, the nanoprene is able to stretch in a complete range of motion.

The suit comes in 3/2 mm and 4/3 mm in both a chest zip and back zip. The warmth rating is as follows:

Chest Zip and Back Zip:

3/2 mm fullsuit: 55-64 degrees Fahrenheit

4/3 mm fullsuit: 49-58 degrees Fahrenheit

These wetsuits are only available at select brick-and-mortar shops, so you’ll have to get yourself into one of these stores to purchase.

Here’s the full list of shops where you can buy Infiniti LTD Wetsuit:

Anacapa Surf n’ Sport

1005 Harbor Blvd

Oxnard, CA 93035

Froghouse

6908 West Coast Hwy

Newport Beach, CA 92663

Jack’s Surfboards

Huntington: 101 Main St, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Newport Beach: 6908 West Coast Hwy, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Dana Point: 34320 Pacific Coast Hwy, Dana Point, CA 92629

Corona Del Mar: 900 Avocado Ave, Newport Beach, CA 92660

Hermosa Beach: 1630 Pacific Coast Hwy, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Santa Monica: 2012 Lincoln Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90405

Mitch’s Surf Shop

Solana Beach: 363 Hwy 101, Solana Beach, CA 92075

Nor Cal Surf Shop

5440 Pacific Coast Hwy

Pacifica, CA 94044

Proof Lab

244 Shoreline Hwy

Mill Valley, CA 94941

South Coast Surf Shop

Pacific Beach: 740 Felspar St, San Diego, CA 92109

San Diego: 5023 Newport Ave, San Diego, CA 92107

Wise Surfboards

800 Great Hwy

San Francisco, CA 94121

Get out there while supplies last!

All Photos Courtesy of Xcel.

How to perform the outdoor wetsuit change in freezing weather

Superbrand Launches the 'PigDog Pro' Surfboard Model

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!