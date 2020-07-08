On July 8, Yamaha Bicycles announced their latest pedal-assist electric bike: the Civante. Further expanding on their fitness-focused road offerings, this all-new e-bike boasts impressive styling with up to 28 mph electric motor assist.

The brand states the new Civante is one of the best-handling e-bikes on the market with a “Class 3” designation (i.e. a bike equipped with a motor that provides powered assistance only while the cyclist is pedaling). The Civante derives its power from Yamaha’s center-mounted PWSeries SE motor (which features their Triple Sensor System). Using frictionless sensors, the brand states this motor produces the smoothest, most natural electric-assist feeling for cyclists.

It has a powerful 500Wh (Watt hour) lithium ion battery with several charging options that can be used on or off the bicycle. It can be juiced up from zero to 80 percent in just one hour. And it’s controlled via multi-function LCD display with Bluetooth app, where riders can control assist modes, as well as monitor speed, distance, battery capacity, stopwatch, diagnostics, odometer, and more.

The Civante also features a high-quality, 10-speed drivetrain; double chainring; Shimano STI shifters and hydraulic disc brakes; an aluminum frame and fork; and durable e-bike-rated tires. It includes an LED front headlight, but is also equipped with pre-wiring for Yamaha’s rear rack, which includes an integrated taillight.

“The Civante will introduce a new group of riders to Yamaha’s legendary quality, comfort and performance and increases and diversifies our retail options,” Drew Engelmann, Yamaha’s Power Assist Bicycle group sales and marketing manager said in a press release. “The Civante looks great, feels smooth and comfortable, and delivers the cutting-edge handling dynamics and seamless integration of assist technology that Yamaha does better than anyone else.”

The new Yamaha Civante will be available from dealers this month with a price tag of $3,399.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!