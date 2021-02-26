Yes, You Need an Air Fryer. Here Are the Top 5 to Buy

Cooking was fun when, you know, 100 percent of your meals weren’t of the at-home variety. At this point, your spatula is tired. Your trusty sauté is weary. You feel your fingers slowly curling into arthritic oblivion from stirring one too many stews. No more. It’s time to embrace the humble air fryer, a workhorse in the kitchen that “fries” up food with air instead of oil. Did you hear us? Healthy “fried” food.

Indeed, the countertop convection appliance gives your food (potatoes, zucchini, chicken, catfish, salmon, calzones, corn, pita…you name it) that crispy exterior you crave without the side order of a heart attack. Best of all, “cooking” is a breeze: You simply put your food in a fryer-style basket and press some buttons. Below, we’ve rounded up the best air fryers on the market. Ready to get non-cooking? Try our favorite air fryer recipes.

1. Ninja Foodi 2 Basket Air Fryer

As frequent air fryers well know, it’d be nice to be able to cook two foods at once, in two different manners, and finish at the same time for that ideal sound the bell, dinner-is-served moment.The Ninja Foodi 2-Basket Air Fryer makes that magic happen with two independent cooking baskets and sophisticated programming modes. Bonus: The grey matte finish looks pretty damn suave.

[$180; ninjakitchen.com]

2. Dash Chef Series 23L Air Fryer Oven With Rotisserie

As the name implies, this gizmo does a bunch of neat stuff: In addition to air frying, cooking up a whole rotisserie chicken, and baking and convection baking, it can also broil, toast, and warm up a meal. We also appreciate that this countertop convection oven / air fryer makes use of the brand’s AirCrisp technology that cooks using hot air for crispy fried foods with an apparent 75% less fat than deep-frying.

[$200; bydash.com]

3. Cuisinart TOA-28 Compact AirFryer Toaster Oven

Low on space? Opt for this air fryer and toaster oven hybrid that is roomy enough to air fry two-and-a-half pounds of food, toast four slices of bread or bagel halves, and bake up to a three-pound chicken without taking up much precious kitchen real estate. And rest assured quality isn’t compromised here: This make includes all the features of Cuisinart’s full-size models such as six functions and temperatures up to 450°F.

$150; cuisinart.com]

4. Made by Gather Bella Pro Series 6.3-qt. Touchscreen Air Fryer

Don’t let the low price point fool you, this air fryer means business. Available in both stainless steel and black stainless steel, this air fryer uses High Performance Circular Heat Technology cooped with a powerful 1,700-watt heating system to deliver evenly cooked, crispy food with the touch of a few buttons. With preheating functionality that’s said to be 50% faster than a conventional oven, you’ll also make sure your grub — whether it’s kale chips, doughnuts or roasted salmon — makes it onto your plates fast.

[$110; bestbuy.com]

5. Cuisinart TOA-65 Digital AirFryer Toaster Oven

This snazzy model makes air frying a breeze thanks to presets for popular go-tos like fries, wings, veggies, and more. If you’re feeling ambitious, you’ll also enjoy being able to proof dough, dehydrate foods, slow cook, and more, with an easy-to-read digital display and a large viewing window and interior light to keep tabs as you whip up breakfast, lunch, dinner, or that midday pizza break that’s fast become a WFH Friday-must.

[$280; cusinart.com]

