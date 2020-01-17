Yeti Gear & Coolers: Really As Great As Everyone Says?

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you’ve ever wondered why people love their YETI coolers so much, you’ve clearly never experienced the joy of using one. Purpose-built for the outdoor adventurer, since its launch in 2006 YETI coolers have redefined what an ice chest can be. If you’re curious about what makes YETI gear so great, we’ve compiled ten of our favorite pieces of YETI gear below.

It all started with a hard-shell cooler. Texas outdoorsmen Roy and Ryan Seiders were tired of flimsy, cheap ice chests that would fall apart under even tame conditions. They’d end up cutting short their excursions, stuck with spoiling food and warming beverages. Longing for something better, the brothers designed the YETI Tundra.

A roto-molded polycarbonate hard-shell cooler with two inches of pressure-injected foam, a freezer-grade gasket seal, and tough rubber T-handles, the Tundra quickly grew in reputation among outdoorsmen and construction workers. Sure, it had a utilitarian appeal because it looked more like a tool- or tackle box than an ice chest. But plenty of products look great but don’t deliver.

A Brief History of Yeti Coolers

The YETI Tundra delivered. It became renowned for its uncanny (and heretofore unseen) ability to keep ice frozen for days on end. And it was high-end. Not only was it expensive, but you couldn’t buy it at big-box stores. No, if you wanted a YETI you had to go to specialty outdoor stores like Casela’s and Bass Pro Shops.

Today, YETI encompasses far more than just the Tundra. The Seider brothers have expanded the YETI footprint to include a highly regarded line of insulated cups, plus durable backpacks and totes, and fantastic dry bags. You still can’t get them at Walmart. But you can buy them directly on the YETI website.

Most importantly, though, YETI is a brand. It’s got cache and name recognition. People put YETI stickers on their trucks and boats. You see YETI t-shirts on hiking trails all over the world. And owning a YETI is the hottest topic of macho backyard braggadocio since the kamado barbecue.

