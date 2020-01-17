Yeti Gear & Coolers: Really As Great As Everyone Says?

Camino Carryall 35 GET IT!

This ain’t no cotton tote. And it’s way more than just the perfect beach or day bag. The rugged Camino is made from the same waterproof, durable, and easy-to-clean material as the Panga Duffel.

It will keep your wet boots and waders contained, and keep dry gear protected from mud and puddles. It’s great for the job site too, because it’s a tough barrier from sharp hooks and tools.

PROS:

-Available in four colors, including blue (shown), grey, black, and khaki tan.

-1,400 reviewers give it a near-perfect 4.9 rating.

CONS:

-Not everyone will love the utilitarian look. But you won’t find a more efficient tote.

Camino Carryall 35 ($150) at YETI

