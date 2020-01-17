Yeti Gear & Coolers: Really As Great As Everyone Says?

Daytrip Lunch Bag GET IT!

Insulation-lined for hours’ worth of keeping hot food hot and cold drinks cold, the Daytrip is a far cry from dad’s lunch pail. This is a soft and pliable, fresh-for-hours, fold-and-go, easy-to-clean lunch bag that takes soggy sandwiches and lukewarm drinks off the menu.

It folds up small, so once you’re done, just tuck it into your bag and head back to the job site.

PROS:

-At 14″H x 6″D x 9″W, it’s spacious enough for the hungriest worker.

-Available in three colors

CONS:

-Won’t protect what’s inside from accidental drops or crushes. But it’s super-light

Get It: Pick up the Daytrip Lunch Bag ($80) at YETI

