Yeti Gear & Coolers: Really As Great As Everyone Says?

Hopper Backflip 24

Built taller and wider than its soft-sided Hopper counterparts, the BackFlip is designed for supreme mobility and go-anywhere versatility—even solo. It’s the ultimate day-cooler, with ergonomic shoulder straps to make the journey more comfortable.

Like the rest of the Hopper family, it promises superior cold-holding, a leakproof zipper, and a tough shell. It measures 19″Hx14″Wx8″D—enough space to carry 20 cans or 30 pounds of ice.

PROS:

-Nearly 600 reviews, and a sparkling 4.8-star rating. It comes in grey (shown) or Tahoe Blue

-Can carry a small block of ice—it’ll last longer

CONS:

-Body heat does affect cooling abilities, so it might not be ideal for long hikes in the sun

