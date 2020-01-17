Yeti Gear & Coolers: Really As Great As Everyone Says?

Hopper Flip 12 GET IT!

The Hopper might be the best portable soft-shell cooler you can buy. Ice stays icy, drinks stay cold, and food stays fresh. The Flip 12 is portable enough for solo overnight excursions, and roomy enough for quiet gatherings by the bonfire. Approximately 12 inches square and 10 inches high, it holds about 13 cans of beer or 16 pounds of ice.

The Flip 12 is also available in grey, black, River Green (shown) or blue/grey.

PROS:

-Leak-proof and tough, it’s the perfect cooler for outdoor day adventures

-Over 1,200 reviews and a 4.7 (out of 5) rating

CONS:

-The Flip 12 might be limiting for group trips, but the Hopper comes in a variety of sizes and styles

Get It: Pick up the Hopper Flip 12 ($250) at YETI

