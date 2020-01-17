Yeti Gear & Coolers: Really As Great As Everyone Says?

Hopper M30 Wide-mouth Tote GET IT!

Load it up, throw it over your shoulder, and get out there. It’s built to take a beating, whether in the back of the truck, in the raft, or just hanging out on the rocky shoreline. The M30 will keep all your goods perfectly chilled the whole day (and weekend) in a soft cooler that redefines “soft.”

It also redefines “cooler.” The wide, tote-style mouth provides easy loading and unloading. It closes with a strip of ultra-strong magnets, then is secured with two quick-release buckles to ensure it can withstand being tossed around.

PROS:

-Available in River Green, grey (shown), or navy, it measures 18″x25″Lx12″D

–High-density DryHide shell resists mildew, punctures, and UV rays.

CONS:

-Your buddies might call it a “purse”—but they’ll be happy to drink the beer you brought

Get It: Pick up the Hopper M30 ($300) at YETI

