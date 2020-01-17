Yeti Gear & Coolers: Really As Great As Everyone Says?

LoadOut GoBox 30 GET IT!

Accessible but protected gear is non-negotiable for most any outdoor pursuit. The LoadOut GoBox won’t keep your beer cold, but it will keep your essentials safe and secure no matter the adventure.

This nearly indestructible chore box can endure seasons in the sun, negative temps in the field, and the daily abuse of being lugged in and out of the truck, the boat, and the blind.

PROS:

-Strong, waterproof

-Large enough for all your essentials, like a first aid kit plus tools and tackle

CONS:

-Not a cooler; this is a purpose-built chore box

