Yeti Gear & Coolers: Really As Great As Everyone Says?

Panga 50 Dry Duffle

This fully-submersible duffel is perfect for kayakers, fishermen, or just a day in the rain. The ultra-durable waterproof design withstands getting dunked and dragged while remaining 100 percent dry on the inside.

It features an EVA molded bottom, laminated, high-density nylon shell, and watertight zipper. It’s totally watertight, with six lash points and Dryhaul straps.

PROS:

-The Panga 50 measures 24″L x 10″H x 14″W; it’s also available in 75 and 100 sizes, as well as an amazing Backpack 28 version

-The metal hardware is as tough as the bag

CONS:

-Not insulated, so it won’t double as a cooler

Get It: Pick up the Panga 50 Dry Duffle ($300) at YETI

