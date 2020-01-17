Yeti Gear & Coolers: Really As Great As Everyone Says?

Rambler 36oz. BottleGET IT!
Built for all-day excursions, no matter where you’re going or how long you stay your ice-cold or piping hot beverages will stay that way. It’s virtually indestructible. Made with kitchen-grade stainless steel and double-wall vacuum insulation, it’s puncture- and rust-resistant.
Best of all, it’s dishwasher safe, with a leak-proof, three-finger-wide carrying cap and an over-the-nose opening for true swigging.
PROS:
-Available in stainless steel and nine DuraCoat Colors.
-Nearly 3k reviewers rate it 4.8 stars
CONS:
-Might be too large for everyday use, but it’s perfect for outdoor adventures
Get It: Pick up the Rambler 36oz. Bottle ($50) at YETI
