Yeti Gear & Coolers: Really As Great As Everyone Says?

Built for all-day excursions, no matter where you’re going or how long you stay your ice-cold or piping hot beverages will stay that way. It’s virtually indestructible. Made with kitchen-grade stainless steel and double-wall vacuum insulation, it’s puncture- and rust-resistant.

Best of all, it’s dishwasher safe, with a leak-proof, three-finger-wide carrying cap and an over-the-nose opening for true swigging.

PROS:

-Available in stainless steel and nine DuraCoat Colors.

-Nearly 3k reviewers rate it 4.8 stars

CONS:

-Might be too large for everyday use, but it’s perfect for outdoor adventures

