Yeti Gear & Coolers: Really As Great As Everyone Says?

Tundra 45 Cooler GET IT!

This is the cooler that started the revolution. This groundbreaking hardshell ice chest features durable rotomolded construction and up to two inches of pressure-injected polyurethane insulation in the walls and lid for unmatched ice retention. Ice will stay frozen, the beer cold, and food fresh for days. That’s right—days.

It sports heavy-duty rubber latches, molded tie-down slots, the sturdiest hinge on the market, and a freezer-quality gasket to block out heat and lock in cold. The handles are made of military-grade polyester rope. A case of canned beer is no match for the Tundra 45. It measures 26″H x 16″W x 16″D.

PROS:

-Available in five solid colors—and sizes from 35 all the way up to the Tundra 350!

-Nearly 3k reviewers give it a stellar 4.8-star rating

CONS:

-Sometimes you don’t need a hardshell cooler—but when you do…

Get It: Pick up the Tundra 45 ($300) at Yeti

