Yeti Gear & Coolers: Really As Great As Everyone Says?

You asked for wheels on YETI’s amazing hardshell cooler—you got ’em. Now you can take the Tundra’s legendary toughness and unmatched insulation the extra mile. The solid, single-piece tire construction is impact- and puncture-resistant, and the durable, welded aluminum arm has comfortable grips.

The Haul has the Tundra’s trademark rubber T-handles and two inches of pressure-injected foam insulation for days’ of ice-cold food and drink. It holds up to 45 cans or 55 pounds of ice.

PROS:

-It’s just like the Tundra, but far more versatile and portable.

-It comes in four colors and gets a 4.7-star rating

CONS:

-We’ll let you know if we find one

Get It: Pick up the Tundra Haul ($400) at YETI

