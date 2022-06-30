1. Lululemon The Reversible (Big) Mat Get It

Stretch out, curl up, and repeat on this oversized yoga mat with 5mm of cushion. At 28 inches by 84 inches, it’s more than a foot longer than Lululemon’s regular-sized Reversible Mat, which makes it a great pick for taller guys. Made from a blend of natural and synthetic rubber with a polyurethane top, it’ll keep you from sliding around as you transition from pose to pose. (It also contains latex, so anyone with latex allergies should avoid this pick.) An antimicrobial additive prevents mold and mildew from growing, but some users report the mat changes color over time.

[$98; lululemon.com]

