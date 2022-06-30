Gear

The 15 Best Yoga Mats for Men in 2022

10. Healthyoga Eco Friendly Non Slip Mat

Another wallet-friendly option, this mat features 6mm of cushioning and TPE material that’s free of latex, PVC, and heavy metals. Raised lines at the mat’s center and hand/foot markings keep you focused on alignment no matter how tired you’re feeling during a workout. At only 2.8 pounds, this mat is the second-lightest on this list.

[$38; amazon.com]

