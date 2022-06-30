11. Ma Wovens Ritual Rug Get It

The Ritual Rug has such a strong aesthetic, it practically doubles as a decorative rug. Ethically manufactured in India from organic hemp and non-toxic foam, it’s both comfortable and beautiful. The rug’s texture means you can work as hard or as gently as you want without slipping, and you have a choice between 5mm and 6mm options. It’s pricey, but it includes a 30-day trial period with free returns.

[$188; ma-wovens.com]

