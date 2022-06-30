12. Italic Yoga Mat Get It

For the go-getter who’s moving between meetings, appointments, and commitments, the Italic Yoga Mat is a travel-friendly option that measures 72 by 25 inches when it’s all spread out but rolls up into a compact tube. We love that its smooth, non-slip surface doesn’t shred wipes when you’re cleaning off sweat drips at the end of class. Use it for morning yoga and evening fitness classes; it doubles as a workout mat. Plus, it’s available in two thicknesses and the price is one of the lowest on the spectrum.

[$35; italic.com]

