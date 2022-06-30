13. Hugger Mugger Earth Elements Yoga Mat Get It

One of the downsides to yoga mats is that they’re tricky to recycle. Most recycling centers won’t take them because their ingredients are tedious to break down. (The best way to let go of an old one is to donate it.) But Hugger Mugger’s Earth Elements mat is made from thermoplastic elastomer (TPE), so it’s both recyclable and biodegradable—not that you’ll want to get rid of it anytime soon. The texture is spongy and dries quickly, and at only 1.8 pounds, it’s the lightest on this list.

[$48; huggermugger.com]

