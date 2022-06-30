14. YogiFi Smart Yoga Mat
While connecting with technology is antithetical to yoga as a practice, tech can be helpful if you’re just starting out: This smart mat can help correct your posture and even suggest sequences. The mat uses a combo of artificial intelligence and computer vision with built-in sensors to track your movements and progress based on your logged history. It comes with a rechargeable battery, tablet stand, and free three-month membership to YogiFi’s app.
[$399; urbanoutfitters.com]
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top