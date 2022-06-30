Gear

The 15 Best Yoga Mats for Men in 2022

15. Yogi Bare Teddy Yoga Mat

For cleaning, most mats can only handle a damp cloth or Wet Wipe. But not this Yogi Bare Teddy Yoga Mat—it’s machine washable for thorough cleaning. One side features a microfiber surface that only gets grippier the more you sweat, while the other side has a 100-percent rubber base that won’t bunch up or slip. It’s only 2mm thick, so it won’t feel super cushy. Fold it rather than roll it for compact carrying.

