15. Yogi Bare Teddy Yoga Mat Get It

For cleaning, most mats can only handle a damp cloth or Wet Wipe. But not this Yogi Bare Teddy Yoga Mat—it’s machine washable for thorough cleaning. One side features a microfiber surface that only gets grippier the more you sweat, while the other side has a 100-percent rubber base that won’t bunch up or slip. It’s only 2mm thick, so it won’t feel super cushy. Fold it rather than roll it for compact carrying.

[$70; amazon.com]

