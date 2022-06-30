2. Gaiam Athletic dynaMat Get It

Gaiam is one of the most well-known yoga brands, and the Athletic dynaMat comes at an unbeatable price. Its sticky surface grips the floor and your palms for stability in your practice, it offers 5mm of cushioning, and it’s completely reversible with black on one side and gray on the other. This one is also bigger than standard mats (by about 10 inches in length and 2 inches in width). Gaiam also offers a lifetime guarantee, and it will replace defective products.

[$40; gaiam.com]

