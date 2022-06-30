3. Prana Verde Yoga Mat Get It

If sustainable materials are your priority, this is the mat for you. The Verde is made from a blend of recycled rubber and new rubber that’s certified by the Forest Stewardship Council. This classification means the mat adheres to the highest environmental and social standards. And just because it’s eco-friendly doesn’t mean it sacrifices other features. The anti-slip surface provides dependable grip, and the woven interior structure helps it retain its shape over time.

[$99; prana.com]

