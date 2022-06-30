4. Alo Yoga Warrior Mat Get It

It’s not called the Warrior Mat for nothing. This 100-percent all-natural rubber mat has a polyurethane leather top that cradles your joints as you apply pressure and retains stickiness even when you drip sweat. That means you can hold your warrior sequence, tree pose, or headstand without worrying about sliding out of place. The smooth surface also means it’s easy to clean after each session; just don’t forget to roll it with the top of the mat facing out to prevent damage.

[$100; aloyoga.com]

