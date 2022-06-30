5. 42 Birds Cork Lightweight Yoga Mat “The Robin” Get It

Sometimes all-rubber mats have a plasticky smell to them. Avoid the waiting period for a rubber mat to air out by going with one made of cork. Some yogis swear by them for their increased traction and moisture wicking properties. Cork is also super durable, and it’s used to cap wine bottles for a reason: The material naturally resists mold, mildew, smells, and germs. The bottom of this mat features 5mm of foam for a medium amount of padding.

[$72; 42birds.com]

