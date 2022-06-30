6. Manduka Pro Extra Large Yoga and Exercise Mat Get It

Why limit yourself to a small slice when you can have a larger one? This extra large square mat measures 6.5 feet by 6.5 feet (it also comes in a rectangular option that’s 79 inches by 52 inches) for plenty of room to move through all sorts of yoga sequences, either alone or with a partner. Dense 6mm cushioning offers plenty of support, while the material’s closed-cell structure seals out any moisture and bacteria. Because of its size, this isn’t one we’d recommend for bringing to class, but it’s perfect for at-home setups.

[$299; manduka.com]

