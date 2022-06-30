Gear

The 15 Best Yoga Mats for Men in 2022

Green and white woven Jade Yoga Dharba Grass Mat on a grey background. yoga mats for men in 2022
15
Jade Yoga Dharba Grass MatCourtesy Image 7 / 15

7. Jade Yoga Dharba Grass Mat

Connect directly to the earth on this grass yoga mat. Each one is made out of Dharba grass and cotton handwoven by rural artisans in India, which provides a livelihood for them and preserves this unique tradition. Although it lacks foam or rubber, the mat is more comfortable than it looks. Even so, it’s best for lower-impact moves like gentle stretching, savasana pose, and meditation. Because it’s so lightweight and easy to roll up, users like it for travel. Jade also gets points for giving back by providing hot lunches to Indian kids for every mat sold.

[$50; jadeyoga.com]

