8. Bennd Yoga Chakra Mat Get It

Drape your floor with this beautiful hand-loomed raw cotton mat that’s dyed with 22 different Ayurvedic medicines (part of a system of healing that originated in India thousands of years ago). Each mat is brushed with a natural rubber latex on the underside for stability during movement. Make sure to only use powdered soap nut (included) for cleaning your mat.

[$190; freepeople.com]

