9. Society6 Yoga Mat Get It

Add some personality to your practice with a mat printed in an eye-catching pattern. Society6 gives artists a platform to sell their work in a variety of different forms, from art prints to pillowcases to yoga mats. Choose from designs like a watercolor mountainscape, abstract squiggles, or a tarot card. The design is then printed onto a lightweight, latex-free rubber mat (70 inches by 24 inches) that comes with a carrying strap.

[$55; society6.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!