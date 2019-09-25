



Want to gear up like James Bond? Now you can, with the release of the limited-edition Omega Seamaster Diver 300M James Bond. The watch pays homage to the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Bond film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.

Only 7,007 watches will be available for purchase—a nod to the 007 codename for James Bond, no less. In fact, there are a number of references to the franchise. The number seven on the date disc is designed in the iconic “007” font; the Bond family coat of arms is located on the inner caseback; and the watch has the number 50 hidden “in the luminescent material of the 10 o’clock hour-marker,” in reference to the 50th anniversary of the George Lazenby-led Bond film.

The watch will retail for £5,220.00 (around $6,451.00 in USD) and comes with a presentation box. Each watch is engraved with its limited-edition number.

The first Bond film to include the Omega Seamaster was the 1995 movie GoldenEye, starring Pierce Brosnan as Bond. Since then, each Bond film has included a similar Omega timepiece. That will continue with the 25th Bond film, No Time to Die, starring Daniel Craig and Rami Malek as the Bond villain.

Here’s a closer look at the James Bond watch: