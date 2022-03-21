You Need This SAMSUNG QLED TV in Your Home Right Now

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Somehow, TVs keep getting amazing upgrades. Just when you think that they can’t end up displaying better picture quality, they do. You may have a solid TV set up in your house, but you’ll find a big upgrade in-store when you pick up this SAMSUNG 75-Inch Neo QLED TV.

This SAMSUNG 75-Inch Neo QLED TV is quite the powerhouse. You will set this up and find yourself more fully immersed in whatever it is you’re watching when you watch it on this. Because QLED tech will deliver a richer visual experience that will make anything look better.

When we say that anything will look better, we mean it. Because this TV can upscale whatever it is you watch to damn near 4K quality. And on a screen this big, that means anything you will watch will be displayed in your home with a sense of power that other models have a hard time measuring up to.

You’ll have a lot of options when it comes to setting up the SAMSUNG 75-Inch Neo QLED TV. There are 4 HDMI ports, which means you can hook up cable and video games and blu ray players, and streaming sticks with ease. Turn the living room into a home entertainment center with this as your focal point.

For some of the clearest, most impressive picture quality out there, you’d be hard-pressed to find a TV that does it better than the SAMSUNG 75-Inch Neo QLED TV. If you want to upgrade your home in a big way, pick this bad boy up while you can.

