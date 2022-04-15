You Will Be Blown Away By The Picture Quality of This Sony OLED 4K TV

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s never a bad time to upgrade your home theater set up. March Madness may have just ended, but the NBA is getting into the playoffs, as is the NHL, and the MLB is back. Not to mention there’s nothing like kicking back after a long day with a movie. And if you want to upgrade, the Sony 77″ BRAVIA XR OLED 4K TV is quite the upgrade.

For our money, OLED screens are maybe the best in the market. There’s just a depth and clarity that is almost hard to imagine. We’re writers and we have a hard time trying to explain how good an image looks on this screen. You just gotta look for yourself and see what perfection looks like.

You also can’t beat how big and clear the screen is on this Sony 77″ BRAVIA XR OLED 4K TV. It’s a monster. You will almost feel like there’s not even any point anymore in going to a movie theater. When you stream the newest hit on Netflix or Amazon, you will be completely immersed in the experience.

As per usual these days, the Sony 77″ BRAVIA XR OLED 4K TV is a smart TV. Stream all your content right from the TV without having to pick up any additions you need to hook up to the TV. With this beast in your home, you will have a streamlined living room. This TV is truly worth all the money because it carries a lot more bang for its buck.

TVs these days are truly out of this world. It makes us wish we grew up with these in our lives. So if you want to make a big leap in terms of home theater gear, the Sony 77″ BRAVIA XR OLED 4K TV is the one for you. Head on over to Amazon right now so you can get this in your home ASAP.

Get It: Pick up the Sony 77″ BRAVIA XR OLED 4K TV ($2,798; was $3,198) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!