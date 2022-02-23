Your Bathroom Could Benefit From the Onsen Bath Bundle

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you are in the market for some new bath towels, you are in luck. You can go to many outlets and pick out some great options. But there are so many options that it can make picking something out hard. Which one do you choose? We’re here to tell you that the Onsen Bath Bundle from Huckberry is the one you should pick.

Huckberry is one of our favorite brands in the world. And that is because everything in the Huckberry store is always a winner. We’ve tried out many of their items and it’s the truth. Be it clothing or camping gear or something like the Onsen Bath Bundle, you just cant’ lose.

Adding the Onsen Bath Bundle to your bathroom will be an immediate improvement. With this bundle, you get 2 bath towels as well as 2 hand towels and 2 face towels. So right away, you’ll be adding some good-looking towels to your bathroom that should round out your linen closet.

But the biggest thing about these is how they’re made. With 100% long-staple cotton, you get an incredibly soft feeling across your skin as you dry yourself off. And you will get dry, as the oversize waffle weave makes them super absorbent. You won’t have to spend too much drying rubbing yourself down.

Having the Onsen Bath Bundle in your life is gonna be a big improvement. You’ll get some good-looking and super soft towels that will dry you down in no time at all. No to mention that these will get softer and softer as you wash them, unlike other options out there. Pick up a bundle now while you still can.

Get It: Pick up the Onsen Bath Bundle ($156) at Huckberry

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!