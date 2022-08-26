Your Eyes Will Be in Heaven With This LG 8K TV in Your Home

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Televisions just keep getting better and better, don’t they folks? It’s almost unfathomable to think they can get better than the 4K models we got now, which were already lightyears from what we grew up with. But when you get the LG QNED MiniLED 86″ 8K TV in front of you, your senses will be on another level.

As you could probably tell item we are describing here, this LG QNED MiniLED 86″ 8K TV comes equipped to handle picture quality up to 8K. That’s a lot of pixels and much more clarity than we’ve ever seen before. While pretty much nothing exists in pure 8K yet, that this model can go up to that level means everything is gonna look that much sharper than before.

We’re not just talking about 8K here either. We’re talking about the highest-end QNED screen, which is packed together with mini LEDs to make sure the picture really pops. So much clearer picture quality with a deeper black level than any LED TV before it. It’s quite a sight to behold.

Not only that, but you get a lot of screens when you pick up this LG QNED MiniLED 86″ 8K TV behemoth. It’s going to be totally immersive. Whether you’re gaming or watching TV or streaming your favorite shows through its smart TV capabilities, you will be lost in the beauty that this TV can deliver.

Somehow, someway, the television just keeps getting better and better. By leaps and bounds too, as this LG QNED MiniLED 86″ 8K TV shows. So if you are looking to make an upgrade to your home theater setup, you can do significantly worse than going out and picking this bad boy up from Amazon right now.

