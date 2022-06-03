Your Home Becomes a Lot Better With This SAMSUNG 4K TV In It

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There are a lot of options for you to get Dad this year for Father’s Day. The sky is the limit. But how do you know what to get for the old man? Well, there’s one gift we can say with certainty that Dad would love to get. And that’s the SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class Crystal 4K TV.

We all love to kick back and relax with some TV, don’t we folks? Especially now that the picture quality of TVs is beyond anything we could have imagined as kids. Taking into account all the content that exists out there, we can always find something good to watch. All of which look better than ever with the SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class Crystal 4K TV.

When we say that the picture quality of the SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class Crystal 4K TV is out of this world, we mean it. The LED tech that makes up this TV is stunning. You will be able to stream your favorites on Hulu or watch the NHL playoff game in such a perfect quality that it’s almost like you’re there.

You also have the ease of life that this TV brings since it is a smart TV. You can download and stream all your favorite apps right through the TV. Connect to the WiFi and you’re ready to go. There are plenty of HDMI outlets if you wanna hook up cable or other accessories (PS5, Blu-Ray Player). And you can control it all with your voice. This thing just rocks.

Dad is gonna love to get the SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class Crystal 4K TV in their home this year. It’s sure to be a nice little upgrade for him. Help him set it up in the living room or the backyard for some summer night hangs. His relaxation time is gonna get even more relaxing with this stunner in tow.

Get It: Pick up the SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class Crystal 4K TV ($598; was $648) at Amazon

