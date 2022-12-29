Your TV Will Sound so Much Better With This Bose Solo Soundbar

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

TVs are great, aren’t they folks? We love TVs. With the holidays having just come to an end, we’re sure a good deal of you folks have got a new TV in your home. But one downside to the TVs these days is how lacking the audio can be. That doesn’t have to be the case though when you pick up the Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar from Amazon right now.

Due to the ever-shrinking mass of TVs these days, they have to compensate by having less impressive audio capabilities. The screens may be huge, but them frames are tiny. Something has to give. That’s why the Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar is the kinda accessory you need to have to make that home theater even more immersive than ever.

Setting up the Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar is easy as can be. You have 3 options to connect it to the TV, all of which is done via physical means. You can use an optical audio wire, a coaxial audio wire, or a 3.5mm aux wire. Whichever works best for your setup, you just plug it in and then let the crystal-clear audio fly.

Crystal clear is the name of the game, as Bose does not play around when it comes to providing you with unreal audio. You can control the levels to make sure the audio is at the precise place you want it to be. And if you have a little trouble hearing dialogue and the like, there’s a Dialogue Mode to make all that even clearer for you.

Having the Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar in your life is gonna be a game changer. No more do you need to deal with the tinny audio that comes out of that petite frame that houses your massive 4K TV. Just hook this up and place it where it is convenient and let your hair blow back when you’re watching your favorite program.

Get It: Pick up the Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar ($159; was $199) at Amazon

