10 Best CBD Gummies For Anxiety: Fight Off Stress In 2022

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

CBD gummies are increasingly becoming popular for their wellness benefits. Anxiety rates spiked globally early in the pandemic, and more men are seeking health-conscious benefits of managing stress and anxiety with gummies infused with cannabidiol (CBD) or other cannabinoids such as CBG -infused or Delta 8 gummies. CBD gummies are commonly used to alleviate anxiety, and they can have different formulations with customized amounts of CBD and/or other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavoring.

CBD gummies are made with natural and artificial flavors and ingredients. Some gummy options include non-GMO, organic, and Kosher certifications. Cannabis extraction technological advances have led to sophisticated cannabinoid formulations that have resulted in cannabis product diversity. Gummy products can range from strictly CBD/THC-free products to ones that have CBD: THC ratio amounts, or the cannabinoids CBN, CBG, THC-O, and Delta 8.

CBD gummies offer a precise way to take the most appropriate amount of CBD for your height, weight, and current health status. You can easily track your daily intake because you know the exact milligram in a gummy. If you lead a busy “on the go” lifestyle, pop a container of CBD gummies in your backpack. They travel well, and you don’t have to worry about the potential challenges like spills when measuring out tincture amounts. They also provide a more precise way of monitoring cannabinoid intake, because you know the exact milligram (mg) amount in each gummy.

What is Anxiety?

Anxiety is different for everyone, but some common symptoms include restlessness, increased heart rate, and excessive worry about everyday experiences. Anxiety can significantly impact the well-being and daily functioning of a person. People with severe anxiety may avoid places or situations that trigger anxiety. Anxiety affects 275 million people globally (about 4% percent of the total population.

According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, 6.8 million adults in the United States have anxiety, but only 43% of those suffering from anxiety are receiving treatment. Anxiety can also be exacerbated by other health conditions. The pandemic caused spikes in anxiety and depressive disorders. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported a global increase in anxiety 25% in the first year of the pandemic.

A growing body of research provides preclinical and clinical evidence of CBD’s efficacy for various anxiety disorders, such as generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), panic disorder (PD), and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and social anxiety disorder (SAD).

Anxiety is one of the most common mental illness diagnoses for men. A 2020 study evaluated CBD’s effects in 397 adults. The study participants took CBD for a range of conditions including pain, nausea, insomnia, and more. All reported increased wellness after 3 weeks of CBD consumption. CBD helped those with anxiety or depression perform daily functions more effectively while decreasing anxious or depressive emotions.

Overall people are satisfied with the results of taking CBD. One study found that 70% of study participants reported moderate to high satisfaction with CBD treatment. Only 9.9% of participants experienced adverse side effects, such as intense drowsiness or GI irritation.

According to the Mayo Clinic, some examples of medical problems that can be linked to anxiety include:

Heart disease

Diabetes

Thyroid problems, such as hyperthyroidism

Respiratory disorders like COPD and asthma

Drug misuse or withdrawal

Withdrawal from alcohol, anti-anxiety medications (benzodiazepines), or other medications

Chronic pain or irritable bowel syndrome

Rare tumors that produce certain fight-or-flight hormones

Men and women might experience the same feelings and related physical responses such as restlessness, poor concentration, and fatigue, but research studies indicate there are some sex-related symptom differences. Some behaviors and signs occur more frequently or severely in men than in women.

Common Anxiety Symptoms In Men

Some symptoms commonly reported by men experiencing anxiety include the following:

Restlessness

Muscle tension

Dizziness

Excessive sweating

Racing heart

Shortness of breath

Insomnia

Panic attacks

Irritability or anger

Avoidance of others

The good news is an increasing number of research studies are demonstrating that CBD is a safe and effective treatment for a range of health complaints. For example, a study of cannabidiol prescription in clinical practice found that New Zealand patients experienced improvements in sleep, appetite, and mood.

Another study found that CBD significantly decreased the anxiety of participants in a simulated public speaking event which is known to be an anxiety-inducing situation for many. The researchers found that 300 mg significantly reduced participants’ anxiety during the speech in comparison to the placebo group’s anxiety level. A solid body of research points to CBD’s safety and efficacy in managing anxiety.

Now that you have some context about how CBD reduces anxiety, let’s take a closer look at the best CBD gummies in the next section. As you read about the top ten CBD gummies, note which gummy features might work best for you.

Top 10 CBD Gummies for Anxiety

Here is a quick list of the top ten CBD gummies and the category they won:

Read on to find out more specific information about the product features for each standout gummy on the market!

Best CBD Gummies for Anxiety

More information about the company profile, gummy product features including pros and cons, and customer points of appreciation will be explained in the section following the winners of each category. Here’s more information about the features of the best CBD gummies:

Company Overview

CBDistillery is on a mission to not only provide the world with delicious and safe CBD products, but they also want to help educate the masses on CBD via industry research, educational blog posts, and verified testimonials.

Gummy Features

These gummies contain 5mg of THC and 25mg of CBD per gummy to help promote a balanced state of total — and never drowsy — relaxation.

Pros

Plant-based, vegan and non-GMO

Naturally occurring Delta-9 THC

Made in the USA

Third-party lab tested

Cons

Limited to one flavor

What Customers Say

With over 38,000 5–star reviews, it’s safe to say that customers are loving this product.

Company Overview

TRĒ House’s mission is to produce the best delta products on the market. They employ a team of experts and third party testers to ensure formulations meet the customers’ high expectations.

Gummy Features

Delta 8 Gummies With HHC + THC-O and Tropic Mango Flavor are one of TRĒ House’s most popular items. Once you taste the flavorful mango, you will see why it sells quickly!

TRĒ House’s Delta 8 gummy is potent. Gummies have 10mg of THC per serving, 20 mg of Delta-8, 3mg of full-spectrum CBD, and 2mg THC-O per serving. They come in 20 gummies per bottle. House recommends starting with a half gummy and wait 45-60 minutes to see how you feel before consuming the second half. The recommended dose is one gummy for customers with previous Delta-8 experience and a heartier tolerance.

Pros

The gummies have a delicious tropical mango taste.

Appealing and fun label with easy to read product info in large, clear font

60 day guarantee

Cons

These gummies do contain THC and Delta-8, which make them illegal and inaccessible in many states.

What Customers Say

Customers describe the effect as the right amount of euphoria that is long lasting. Some say it lifted their mood to the point of making them giddy.

Company Overview

Extract Labs is a veteran-owned business. Founder and CEO Craig Henderson saw the benefits that CBD provided military veterans, so he started his business using extraction equipment set up in his garage in 2016. The company has grown over the years

Gummy Features

These gummies are one of Extract Lab’s most popular products. The full spectrum CBD gummies come in a range of flavors including lemonade, mixed berry, and orange cream. One bottle costs $60, but you can subscribe and receive up to 25% off recurring orders.

This non-GMO daily support full spectrum CBD gummy offers 30 mg of CBD. They are sugar coated and travel well if you are on the road.

Each container has 1000mg CBD and has 30 gummies. They feature natural ingredients and high quality. One gummy per day is recommended.

Pros

They travel well.

Certified organic non GMO

Each gummy contains 33 mg of CBD

Effective at elevating mood and relieving stress.

Cons

Slight aftertaste

What Customers Say About Extract Labs

Customers love Extract Labs’s high quality products with affordable prices. Many long term customers rave about the effective products, attentive service and consistent quality.

Company Overview

Green Roads can trace its origins back to 2013 when the co-founder and compounding pharmacist Laura Fuentes owner started to make CBD formulations for her friend and business partner Arby Barosso.

Green Roads is now ranked one of the largest privately owned CBD companies according to Brightfield Research Group. Currently their products are sold in over 10,000 retail locations.

Gummy Features

Extra Strength CBD Relax Bears have 25mg per gummy. The jar contains an assortment of flavors that include blue raspberry, lemon, cherry, green apple and orange.

Pros

Natural assorted flavors

Produced in a cGMP-registered facility

Pharmacist formulated

Subscription with discounts is available.

Gummies also come in 10mg.

Cons

Jar only contains 30 Relax Bear gummies

What Customers Say

Customers love the assorted flavors that are a blend of sweet and sour. The gummies are effective at reducing anxiety without drowsy or groggy effects.

Company Overview

This woman-owned business was started with the owner’s personal quest to find relief from insomnia. Joy Organics has natural products and gummies infused with THC, THCV, or CBD. one of the first major CBD companies to introduce a line of USDA Certified Organic CBD tinctures and jarred salves

Gummy Features

Joy Organics’s Premium CBD Gummies come in 10 mg or 25mg of CBD per gummy. These vegan gummies are THC free and promote relaxation without causing drowsiness.

Pros

Smooth texture

Dissolves quickly

High absorption for maximum effect

Carbon neutral shipping

Free shipping on order $50 or more

Cons

Slight hemp taste

What Customers Say

Customers claim the Joy Organics Gummies help them fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. Many customers use this for anxiety as well. They feel calmer after taking the CBD. Joy Organics is known for top notch customer service.

Company Overview

Koi CBD was founded in 2015 in California and their products are made from U.S. grown hemp.

Gummy Features

Koi CBD Gummies have a refreshing berry lemonade flavor. You can purchase a 6 piece bag of the Koi CBD Gummies as a great way to sample the flavor, and they also sell 20 count and 60 count jars. The gummies are perfect for overall balance and wellness.

Pros

Comes in different amounts: 6 piece bag, 20 count jar and 60 count jar

Certified vegan and allergan free

Cons

Limited to one flavor

What Customers Say

Customers love that the Koi CBD Gummies promote balance without drowsiness. Quick onset of calming effects promote an ease of mind and body after work.

Company Overview

Sunday Scaries has a mission to help people relax and minimize the common feelings of anxiety, worry and restlessness that happen when people anticipate returning to the hustle of their weekday work and school routines. Their website provides extensive information on anxiety and how CBD products can help.

Gummy Features

Sunday Scaries CBD Gummies are infused with 10 mg of broad-spectrum CBD and a beneficial blend of B12 and D3 vitamins.

Pros

Infused with vitamins

Same day shipping

Assorted flavors in one jar

Cons

The lower amount of CBD per gummy

What Customers Say

Customers love how Sunday Scaries improved their sleep and overall well being. Many customers claim the product helps them focus on tasks better.

Company Overview

CBDfx insists on purity and potency in their products, and this may be why they have a devoted customer base. Their products are vegan, gluten free, and organic.

Gummy Features

CBDfx’s Original Mixed Berry CBD Gummies are high flavor and high potency, and this is noted in many customer reviews. These broad spectrum gummies are THC-free, gluten free and organic.

Pros

Broad spectrum CBD offers optimal benefits of the whole plant.

Quick and attentive customer service.

Customers find the product very tasty.

No corn syrup, artificial colors or sweeteners, or animal-based ingredients

High potency-25mg per gummy

Cons

Limited to one flavor

What Customers Say

Customers love that these ease pain and give a sense of peace. Customers report that the natural mixed berry flavor is delicious.

Company Overview

Pure Spectrum CBD has been in business since 2018. Pure Spectrum CBD is committed to making high quality, all natural products that are pure and potent. Superior genetics and sustaining growing practices. This vertically integrated company has a $25 million farm and processing center in Kansas.

Gummy Features

Pure Spectrum Gummies are organic, vegan friendly, Non GMO, and THC free. This jar contains 30 capsules Each gummy has 25 mg of cannabinoids.

Pros

Pure Spectrum grows the hemp on their $25 million Kansas farm.

Pure Spectrum offers an autoship option for those who maintain a regular regime and budget for CBD gummies.

Autoship is reliable and always on time.

Cons

The product contains light corn syrup for those who prefer to avoid this ingredient.

What Customers Say

Customers call Pure Spectrum CBD Gummies an excellent product with many benefits. Customers appreciate the solid lab results and focus on quality. They have quick shipping and great customer service. Customers claim the Pure Spectrum Capsules help them sleep and relax.

Company Overview

Created in 2017, Just CBD strives to not only provide quality CBD products, but to also educate consumers on CBD, which they do through their educational blog. They also do third party lab testing on all batches, uploading the results directly to their website for full transparency.

Gummy Features

Just CBD Gummies are infused with melatonin, so they are most effective at promoting sleep in addition to other benefits.

Pros

GMP Certified

Ships to all 50 states

Effective at promoting sleep

Cons

Only suitable for use when you are relaxing or about to go to sleep.

What Customers Say

Customers report improvements with sleep and anxiety with Just CBD Gummies.

How We Chose Our Top 10

Some of the key factors guiding our selection of the best CBD gummies for anxiety include the following:

Quality

Effectiveness

Customer reviews

Processing standards, organic certifications etc

Flavor profile

Customer service

Ratings roughly 4.5 or higher out of 5 stars

How to Choose CBD Gummies for Anxiety

Some of the traits such as ingredients, full versus broad spectrum, potency, company profile and customer service are some factors that will help you choose the right CBD gummy for managing your anxiety symptoms.

If you experience constant anxiety, you may prefer regularly taking gummies with lower mg content. If you have acute moments of anxiety brought on by a specific trigger, place or experience, you might prefer a CBD gummy with a higher amount of mg per serving so that the effects are more potent.

Some factors to consider as you choose a CBD gummy:

Certifications that align with your dietary needs: Do you require organic products? Non-GMO? Gluten free? Kosher?

Ingredients: Do you require gluten-free or artificial ingredient free products?

Flavor profile: what flavors do you like best in gummies? Consistency? Coated or uncoated?

Customer service: Some customers value a speedy response and consumer-friendly return policy. Others seek a company that provides ongoing virtual wellness consultations and educational experiences regarding CBD use as part of the product experience.

Customer reviews: It’s always helpful to read reviews to get information about product features and customer service. They can help you narrow down which CBD gummy product suits your dosing plans, taste, and desired wellness effects.

Taking CBD Gummies for the First Time

Read the recommended amount and times of day suggested by the company. You will see the best results if you take CBD consistently at scheduled times during the day. In general, you can start with about 10mg per day. You can also increase the amount after a few weeks if you do not experience any differences.

CBD interacts with receptors in the brain that regulate fear and anxiety-induced behaviors. These receptors include the cannabinoid type 1 receptor (CB1R).

Types of CBD Extracts

There are different methods to the CBD extraction process for the purposes of creating isolate, distillate, and full or broad spectrum extracts. The cannabinoids are extracted from the plant material, but these compounds must be prepared for manufacturing into forms suitable for topical, edibles, and oils. Carbon dioxide, steam, natural solvent and solventless are some of the most common methods of extraction.

Here is a brief overview of the different types of extraction processes and the qualities of each end extract. Each method has its advantages and disadvantages, but overall CO2 extraction is the most effective for producing the most reliable, concentrated form of CBD. It leaves no toxic residue.

Distillate

Distillate is a golden clear, viscous oil and it is made from the whole plant and therefore offers more beneficial compounds. It can be used in vapes, edibles, and topicals. It can be more customizable than isolates, because the whole plant matter is used.

Distillate contains the full range of cannabinoids, terpenes, and vitamins that contribute to the robust impact the product will have on the consumer. In contrast to distillate, isolate is that isolates contain only CBD.

Isolate

Isolate refers to a singular cannabinoid profile contained in a product. A drawback is that it does not contain any other cannabinoids, fats, terpenes, or other compounds or their benefits, but some people prefer CBD isolate to ensure there is not even a trace amount of the legal limit of .3 % or less tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) found in many hemp products. Some people also prefer isolates because they do not possess the earthy plantlike aroma or taste that accompanies whole plant extracts. Isolate can be used in topicals, edibles, and gel capsules.

Types of CBD

Recent cannabinoid research indicates that full spectrum offers a wider range of effective health benefits than isolate, because full spectrum products contain many terpenes and cannabinoids extracted from the whole cannabis plant. Full spectrum CBD gummies contain up to 0.3% THC. Full spectrum products have more of a hemp flavor than other extracts. Therefore, these two factors are important to consider when choosing a CBD gummy. Some consumers who want to avoid even the smallest amount of detectable THC, or they may prefer a less “earthy” or plantlike taste.

Other Ways to Deal with Anxiety

Some people prefer other cannabinoid products to manage their anxiety symptoms. There are some asthma-like inhaler devices on the market that deliver a blast of CBD when needed for immediate relief. Some individuals prefer CBD oils and tinctures and like using a dropper to measure more precise doses. For those that prefer other modes of consumption, smokable hemp flowers allow individuals to absorb CBD through smoking hemp. Some physical tension in the neck and back may accompany anxiety, so topical CBD creams may help loosen and relieve tight muscles.

Lifestyle changes can also trigger or ease anxiety. Life is full of good stressors such as starting a new job, moving into a new home, and other life events as well as risky and negative experiences. Meditation, exercise, social interaction and a nourishing healthy diet, etc. can reduce stress.

Exercise and meditation provide stress relief for many people living with anxiety, so engage in your favorite sports or fitness habits to increase your aerobic activity and let off some steam. Meditation and talk therapy have also proven effective for those with anxiety, so don’t wait until a critical moment to find a therapist. You can start to learn strategies for managing your overwhelming or unpleasant emotions.

FAQs

How many mg should I start with?

Many men start a daily CBD regimen with 10-25 mg a day for managing anxiety. It is best to start with smaller amounts than take too much. Increase the amount after two weeks if you feel it is necessary. Low strength gummies (250-300 mg a jar) are ideal for beginning to dose to control anxiety. Take into account your height, weight, body mass index and other health factors. Another key factor is planning the time of day CBD is most optimal for managing your anxiety, sleep cycle, and lifestyle.

It can take 30 to 90 minutes or more to feel the potent effects, so always start slowly with a small amount or a half of a gummy. Try no more than one gummy when you start out. You will be able to assess whether one gummy more or less provides the desired effects before you take too much CBD. Each brand will have a different amount of cannabinoids (mg) which should be taken into consideration along with your current health condition, weight, whether you have eaten and hydrated properly that day and other physiological and mental factors that might impact your response to a CBD gummy.

How fast do CBD gummies for anxiety work?

It is best to assess the impact on your health after taking CBD consistently for 30 days. CBD is most effective when you take roughly the same dose at the same time of day for a month to get a good sense of CBD’s effects on you.

In terms of how quickly after consuming a CBD gummy, consider how potent the gummy is. You may feel calm or a reduction in pain within an hour or so.

When should I take CBD gummies for anxiety?

Gummies will help calm your mind and nervous system when you are feeling on edge. One gummy should make you feel more relaxed. If you need to take another gummy in a few minutes, you can do so.

How do CBD gummies work?

When you ingest a cannabinoid-infused gummy, the cannabinoids are absorbed orally and the natural compounds interact with your endocannabinoid system, which regulates many of your critical bodily functions such as learning, memory, temperature control, pain responses and sleep. CBD interacts with the cannabinoid type 1 receptor (CB1R), the serotonin 5-HT1A receptor, and other receptors in the brain that regulate fear and anxiety-induced behaviors.

A growing body of research studies indicate the effectiveness of CBD in managing pain, muscle spasms and anxiety as well as many other health conditions.

It may take an hour or so to feel the full effects of calmness or focus, but some are formulated for quick release for acute pain or anxiety attacks.

What dosing amount is optimal for managing anxiety?

Clinical trials suggest 25 to 75 milligrams per day for generalized anxiety problems.

What’s the strongest mg for CBD gummies?

The strongest dose in a single gummy is usually about 25-35 mg.

How do CBD gummies make you feel?

Gummies may make you feel more relaxed and calm. Some people report CBD helps them remain focused on tasks, and many people claim it helps them fall asleep quicker and stay asleep longer during the night.

Do CBD gummies contain THC?

CBD gummies are made with all sorts of cannabinoid compounds ranging from strictly CBD to ratio products to those that only contain delta 8, 9 or 10.

What Are the Best CBD Gummies for You?

Although it helps to hear the gummy qualities that many consumers prefer, you’re the best judge of the perfect gummy for you. Give new brands a chance until you find the gummy brand and features that best reduce your anxiety.

The best gummies are made with top quality hemp, non GMO and natural ingredients. Make sure the company provides a Certificate of Analysis (COA) if you have concerns about where and how the hemp is grown and processed. CoAs are usually accessible via the company’s website, or you can ask the company to provide a copy of the CoA upon purchase.

Some Final Tips on Taking CBD Gummies for Anxiety

If you find one brand or particular gummy is not giving you benefits after a month, don’t be afraid to change and try a new gummy. Make sure you also take this new gummy for at least a month to determine its effectiveness. Keep a journal of the effects and servings or doses you take, and also track when you are feeling most anxious. You can also keep a journal of the effects and servings or doses and frequency.

Some CBD enthusiasts keep a log of the types of gummies they have tried, noting the flavors, texture or consistency, and effects as they narrowed their selection process of choosing an ideal gummy.

Have fun trying new delicious gummies and noting their calming effects. You will find the perfect gummy to crush your anxiety!