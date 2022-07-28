10 Best CBD Oils For Pain, Anxiety And More

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

For the past few years, CBD oil has been one of the hottest products on the market. But among that overcrowded field, how do you find the best CBD oil for you?

Best CBD oils for pain, stress, anxiety and more

As often happens with this subject, the answer depends.

The best CBD oil for pain, sleep, stress relief, anxiety, skin and stomach ailments, or all other kinds of issues may be different for everyone. And, across the board, there are a few universal factors to consider, including price, potency and company reputation.

But even with all that ambiguity, there are a few ways to pinpoint the products worth investing in.

So what are the best CBD oils on the market in 2022? For our money, we’d wager:

Keep reading to find out our qualifications for best CBD oil, and what we liked about these picks.

Specs:

Spectrum: Full with up to 2mg THC

Potency: 375 mg, 750 mg, 1500 mg

Bottle Sizes: 15 mL and 30 mL

Flavors: n/a

Pros:

USDA certified organic

Third-party tested

All-natural ingredients

30–day 100% money-back guarantee

Cons:

Acquired, earthy taste

Overview:

The formula is one of the safest, cleanest and most pure on the market, thanks to hemp that’s sourced from USDA certified organic Kentucky farms and tested by a third-party lab to ensure quality.

Since Cornbread Hemp is a full spectrum CBD oil, anyone using it will be introduced to all the benefits the flower product has to offer, including those contributed by the numerous other cannabinoids, flavonoids and terpenes found in full spectrum CBD products, with up to 2mg THC per serving.

Why people love it: Customers loved the simple and effective CBD oil formula, which they said helped with everything from pain to anxiety. And the company itself was similarly praised, with its shipping and customer service also being noted for their quickness and efficiency.

Specs:

Spectrum: Full Spectrum Live Resin

Potency: 750 mg, 1500 mg, 3000 mg, 6000 mg

Bottle sizes: 15 mL, 30 mL, 60 mL, 120 mL

Flavors (strains): Hawaiian Hazem (Sativa daytime), Early Resin Berry (Hybrid Anytime), Cherry Abacus (Indica Nighttime)

Pros:

Subscribe and save 30%

Range of strengths available

Flash frozen process

Vegan and non-GMO

Cons:

More potent formulas can be costly without discounts

Overview:

Hempsi hits nearly everything on the list of what you’d want to find in a reliable CBD oil company and product.

Using the highest quality Fresh Frozen Live Resin cannabis extracts, Hempsi has a Hawaiian Haze Sativa for daytime use, an Early Risen Berry Hybrid for anytime use and a cherry abacus indica for evening use. The oil tastes amazing like it’s just been harvested from the field and is the most potent oil on the market with the full effect of up to 10.4mg of THC.

A line-up of different sizes also makes Hempsi’s tincture suitable for anyone, whether you’re a CBD novice or certified pro.

Why people love it: Customers raved about everything the product could offer, loving on both the lower-and higher-potency mixes alike, and giving it credit for everything from boosting their moods to helping them sleep. Plus, Hempsi’s customer service was shouted out a couple times for their quick and easy responses to customer concerns.

Specs:

Spectrum: Full

Potency: 1000 mg

Bottle Sizes: 30 mL

Flavors: n/a

Pros:

Third-party lab tested

Non-GMO

Hemp grown from natural farming practices

Cons:

Limited flavor options (although they do have a Limited Edition Peach Ginger option!)

Overview:

For anyone experiencing stress, CBDistillery’s CBD oil gives you one less thing to worry about.

The full spectrum CBD mixture is made to be good for you — literally. The process starts with all-natural farming practices across the USA, where the company sources its hemp. Co2 extraction, which is known in the industry as the safest and cleanest method for creating CBD oil, is then applied to the naturally-grown crops, to produce a clean product overall. Plus, third-party testing ensures that the final product is up to snuff.

CBDistillery’s mixture is also on the more potent side, meaning the effects of the formula will kick in more quickly for most people. And, if you’re dealing with stress, every second counts, so something fast-acting can be especially clutch.

Why people love it: “Very effective,” “awesome,” and “excellent” were just a few of the adjectives customers threw around to describe their experience with the product. And nearly everyone rated the company itself as highly as possible.

Specs:

Spectrum: Full

Potency: 1000 mg, 2000 mg

Bottle Sizes: 30 mL

Flavors: Lemon

Pros:

Certified organic ingredients

Domestically grown hemp

Third-party tested

Cons:

Limited range of flavors

Overview:

For those looking to get more boost for their buck, Extract Labs’ full spectrum CBD oil makes a great investment.

The company is well-known for its fastidious production policies. Hemp used by Extract Labs is domestically grown by certified-organic farms. It’s processed in Good Manufacturing Practices-certified facilities. And it’s tested several times during its creation, to ensure only the cleanest and highest quality stuff makes it into the final product.

Which is all even better news when talking about such a potent formula. The company’s larger bottle size offers an average of 66 mg of CBD per serving, more than twice as much as most CBD oils. And the lemon twist added on by all-natural ingredients ensures that, in spite of all that heft, it doesn’t taste too much like hemp.

Why people love it: Extract Labs has something of a cult following, with people loving the reputation of the company and happily buying nearly everything it produces—including its full spectrum CBD oil, which has been attributed to everything from better sleep to pain reduction.

Specs:

Spectrum: Full

Potency: 1500 mg, 3000 mg, 6000 mg

Bottle Sizes: 30 mL

Flavors: Citrus, Mint Chocolate

Pros:

Vegan-and vegetarian-friendly

Domestically-grown hemp

Third-party tested

Cons:

May not be the best choice for daytime use

Overview:

Eating chocolate before going to sleep may be a bad idea, but having some of Five’s mint chocolate CBD oil is just the ticket for sweet dreams.

The company’s full spectrum CBD oil not only tastes good, but comes from good stuff, including hemp that’s grown and processed within the United States. Third-party tests confirm that the hemp was grown free of heavy metals and toxins, and the CBD oil it produced is as pure as the company claims.

But the real secret to Five’s success is its strength. The formula is on the more potent side, yielding an average of 50 mg of CBD for every drop of a 1500 mg bottle. But Five also brings THC oil into the mix, making every drop that much more effective.

Why people love it: Customers raved about this full spectrum CBD oil’s ability to put them at ease. Nearly every review mentioned how relaxing the formula was, and how easily it helped them fall asleep.

Specs:

Spectrum: Broad

Potency: 500 mg, 1000 mg, 2000 mg, 4000 mg, 6000 mg

Bottle Sizes: 30 mL

Flavors: n/a

Pros:

Third-party tested

Vegan-friendly and cruelty-free

Wide range of strengths

Cons:

No flavor options

Overview:

An active lifestyle is surely a blessing — but its effects, like painful muscles and joints, can be a curse. Enter CBDfx’s broad spectrum CBD oil.

The tincture is not only made from top-notch hemp and third-party tested, it includes a number of all-natural additives that specifically target the type of inflammation that plagues athletes, plus a handful of compounds that add an energetic edge.

The cannabinoid CBG is folded into the mix, bringing an ability to help with inflammation that typically leaves joints achy. Curcumin — the active ingredient in turmeric — is also added, bringing all the benefits of the spice, including healthier joints and muscles and a detoxifying quality. Plus, CBDfx also throws in CoenzymeQ10, a particular antioxidant the body uses to naturally produce energy — making the stuff a great pre-or post-gym pick-me-up.

Why people love it: The quality of the product and customer service were particularly praised by customers. And many also loved that this CBD oil came in a range of strengths, making it especially good for deep muscle or joint pain.

Specs:

Spectrum: Full

Potency: 1000 mg, 2000 mg

Bottle Sizes: 30 mL

Flavors: Original, Vanilla Mint

Pros:

Proprietary formulated to address sources of pain

All-natural ingredients

Range of strengths

Cons:

May not be suitable for beginners

Overview:

Inflammation is at the core of most types of bodily pain, and Mission Farm’s formula has what it takes to help keep it down.

The CBD oil is on the particularly potent side, with a range of strengths known to knock out aches. And the proprietary mix of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids is also specifically targeted at helping people with chronic pain.

Mission Farms’ products includes the cannabinoids CBG and CBC, which are both being studied for their link to pain relief and anti-inflammation. And the mix of essential oils chosen by the company also helps promote the production of a chemical called Anandamide, which is the same hormone responsible for a runner’s high.

All told, the mix makes the product one of the best CBD oils for pain.

Why people love it: Unsurprisingly, customers raved about Mission Farms’ CBD oil as a form of pain relief, helping with everything from creaky knees to tweaked backs to sore shoulders. And some said the stuff even helped with the serious conditions ofFibromyalgia and Arthritis.

Specs:

Spectrum: Broad

Potency: 1500 mg

Bottle Sizes: 30 mLFlavors: Original, Apple Kiwi Bliss, Mint Breeze

Pros:

Vegan-and vegetarian-friendly

THC-free

No artificial flavors

Cons:

May be too strong for beginners

Overview:

Green Roads’ broad spectrum CBD oil is great for anyone hoping to cash in on all the benefits of CBD without any of the THC—or just for anyone looking for a great CBD oil in general.

The company has been in the game longer than many others, representing the first CBD oil business founded by a licensed pharmacist. That beginning has kept health and wellness at the heart of Green Roads’ policies, which is one reason why every product they make is thoroughly third-party tested for toxins and heavy metals, as well as purity and potency.

And an array of all-natural additives also help mellow out the hemp taste involved, leaving the final CBD oil tasting almost like caramel.

Why people love it: Green Roads’ CBD oil may not include THC, but that doesn’t make it weak. In fact, with a 50 mg dose for every 1 mL serving, the formula is one of the strongest out there –something customers loved and said helped them with a range of maladies, from stress to sleeplessness.

Specs:

Spectrum: Full

Potency: 750 mg, 1500 mg

Bottle Sizes: 30 mL

Flavors: Original, Cinnamon, Skittles, Choco Mint, Lemon Lime, Peppermint

Pros:

Organic, domestically-grown hemp

Third-party tested

Co2 extraction

Cons:

More potent formulas can be pricey without discounts

Overview:

One of the biggest complaints about CBD oils of all types is its aftertaste. But with an assortment of flavors that sounds more like a grocery list, Kanibi doesn’t have that problem.

The company not only makes five delicious flavors, but creates the taste profiles with a range of all-natural ingredients, including different essential oils, which also add their own bevy of benefits into the mix.

But the only thing better than the taste of this full spectrum CBD oil is the quality. Manufactured from hemp grown on organic farms, the oil is expelled using the industry’s standard method for safety and cleanliness. And the final form is tested twice by a third-party lab, to be doubly sure of its overall quality.

Why people love it: Besides its drinkable flavors, people loved how fast and effective Kanibi’s CBD oil was, claiming it helped with everything from anxiety to physical pain from carpal tunnel or old sports injuries.

Specs:

Spectrum: Full

Potency: 1000 mg

Bottle Sizes: 30 mL

Flavors: Original, Citrus, Mint

Pros:

USDA-certified organic hemp

All-natural ingredients

Third-party lab tested

Cons:

Only one strength size available

Overview:

Aspen Green really takes care to create the best product possible, from seed to shelf.

The process all starts with the hemp itself, which the company sources from USDA-certified organic farms in Colorado. That quality crop is then put through the safest extraction methods out there, and processed and bottled in nearby facilities, cutting down on both emissions and residual shipping costs. Plus, the final formula is third-party tested, ensuring it’s as potent and safe as the company claims.

A lineup of all-natural ingredients round out the tincture, including coconut oil and a range of different essential oils used to create different flavors. The company even provides detailed dosing advice on their website for anyone looking to get the best experience out of their CBD oil.

Why people love it: Anxiety, stress relief, better sleep, and improved joint pain were all name-checked as results of taking Aspen Green’s CBD oil. And the company’s customer service was also noted for their cheery and fast responses.

How we chose our winners

When it comes to choosing the best CBD oils, a number of considerations should be taken into account. Everything from the way a company puts a product together to their ethos and intentions play a role in creating the best CBD oils.

Quality sourcing and processing

A group of bad ingredients never made a good product, which is why quality sourcing and clean processing comes first and foremost when determining who makes the best CBD oil. And when it comes to hemp-based products, that factor is even more important.

The plant is notoriously tricky to grow safely, as hemp’s roots are particularly absorptive, picking up everything in the soil around them, be it nutrients or noxious chemicals. But a quality product will only include hemp sourced from trusted farms and farmers who utilize safe—and, preferably, organic—growing practices. Hemp grown in the USA adds the extra assurance that the USDA’s strict organic standards have been followed.

Yet, even the best-sourced ingredients fall short in unskilled hands. That’s why it’s equally important to ensure companies use safe and tested methods to extract CBD from the hemp plant, and have these procedures performed by experts, in an appropriate facility.

Test results

The lack of regulation in the CBD industry allows companies to essentially say whatever they want about their product. But there’s a way to make sure they’re actually telling the truth.

A number of lab tests have been developed to check the overall safety and quality of any CBD oil, with results calling out any dangerous substances that might’ve found their way into the final product, and measuring the amount of CBD in any given batch, holding companies to their word. Having these tests performed by a third-party, who’s not connected to the CBD producers, adds an extra layer of assurance and objectivity.

This practice is still technically voluntary, but the businesses that go the extra mile to have their products tested are obviously the ones that stand out in the field. Posting those results online proves even more a company’s confidence in its CBD oils.

Efficiency

In a competitive market like CBD, companies will do whatever it takes to convince you that their product is the best one out there, worth all the money and ready to cure all your ills. That’s why it’s essential to look past what a brand wants you to see and think.

Lab results are certainly one way to check on both the quality of a product and the honesty of a company. Ingredients lists are another. (We’ll touch more on that below). But the old word-of-mouth method is also useful, with verified online reviews shedding light on what customers thought was worthwhile—or not—about the brand or product.

Ingredient integrity

When talking about the best CBD oils, hemp is the number one ingredient to think about, with its potential for sucking up any putrid pesticides or other nasty stuff in the soil.

But even the purest CBD oils use at least one other ingredient—a carrier oil—when concocting their product. And many products use a number of other additives, whether to boost their CBD oil’s power, taste, or nutritional perks. It’s equally important to make sure these ingredients are up to the same standards as the CBD itself. After all, what’s the point of buying a natural supplement when it’s filled with a mountain of man-made ingredients?

Mission-driven brands

Another drawback of an unregulated market? Its vulnerability to schemers and get-rich-quick brands hoping to cash in on a trend. As stated before, it’s sadly pretty easy for a CBD company to cash in on a bunch of false claims.

One way to weed out the brands that prioritize profit over all else is to look for companies that incorporate a bigger mission into their business.

Generally, the desire to help people, pets and the planet can illustrate a lot about a company’s moral compass—and the type of commitment they’ll have to producing the best CBD oil.

What is CBD oil?

In and of itself, CBD oil is pretty simple. It’s a combination of CBD extract—which is taken from the stalks, leaves, and flowers of the hemp plant—and a carrier oil. Usually, this carrier oil is also something simple, like coconut oil or even hemp oil.But from that simple base can sprout a number of possibilities.

Types of CBD oil

There are several different types of CBD oil, which all work differently in the body, depending on how they’re processed, including:

CBD isolate.

Broad spectrum CBD.

Full spectrum CBD.

CBD isolate is for the purist. The most basic form of CBD oil, this includes just a straight shot of pure CBD extract, and is good for anyone looking to add the supplement to their daily routine.

But the cannabis plant is actually home to hundreds of different cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes –chemical compounds, like CBD, that bring on specific flavors, scents, and bodily reactions. Many people believe that these plant parts all work best when they work together, creating something called the entourage effect.

While not yet sufficiently proven by science, the theory goes that these flavonoids, terpenes, and cannabinoids support each other in a number of yet-to-be-understood ways, making the whole of them stronger than the sum of their parts.

Yet, for commercial, ethical, or other reasons, many people have a problem with one cannabinoid in particular: Tetrahydrocannabinol, AKA THC, the psychoactive component responsible for the high associated with the cannabis plant.

Enter broad spectrum CBD. Including all the hemp plant’s various chemical compounds, except for THC, this product was created as an attempt to bridge the possibilities of the entourage effect with the worry-free aspect of a THC-free formula. Broad spectrum CBD oils are best for people interested in cashing in on the entourage effect without jeopardizing a drug test result, or any other possible side effects of THC.

Still, hemp — the specific species of the cannabis plant where CBD comes from — is naturally low in THC. As a result, even the least-processed version of CBD oil will yield a small amount of THC. And, by federal law, no CBD product can contain more than 0.3% of THC.

This type of unmitigated cannabis plant extract is what’s used to make full spectrum CBD oil. These products include every part of the hemp plant—including federally-approved levels of THC.

Some studies suggest that full spectrum CBD may make the best CBD oil for pain management, though more research is needed to confirm this theory. And any type of CBD oil may be mixed with any number of essential oils or other additives to help promote specific results, such as better sleep or joint pain relief.

What is CBD used for?

CBD oil can be used for any number of things.

CBD oil for pain and CBD oil for stress and anxiety are the most popular uses for the stuff, but there’s also CBD oil for skin issues, digestive issues, joint issues, sleep issues, and pretty much any other issue a brain or body can encounter.

That it can be claimed to help with so many disparate conditions may seem suspect, but CBD is actually designed to keep the body running smoothly.

The compound works by plugging directly into something called the endocannabinoid system (ECS), a network of fibers found throughout the body. Only discovered in 1988, there’s still much scientists are learning about this network, but what’s known is that these fibers work to help keep the body in a state of stasis—or, that is, internal balance.

It might help to think of your body as a car. In order to properly function, there are a number of systems that must work together to accelerate, stop, turn, or perform any other major feats. And in order for those systems to run smoothly, the proper fluids must be kept up at the proper levels.In this scenario, the ECS functions as both Check Engine light and mechanic. It keeps an eye on all these various systems and the levels of the fluids, hormones, or other chemicals that help them run. When it detects that something is off, it leaps into action to fix it.And, while scientists still aren’t sure on the specific ways CBD interacts with the ECS, the general consensus is that it makes it work faster and better.

Since the ECS is found throughout the body and involved in nearly every bodily process, that means CBD is also able to help with a wide range of issues.

How to choose CBD oil

One thing about the CBD market: It can be overwhelming.

There are thousands of companies all selling similar products, promising huge payoffs with various types of evidence backing them up. And even after wading through all that, you have to figure out which type of CBD oil you want, in what quantity and strength, which brings its own set of complicated calculations.

Still, there are some things to keep in mind that will help you sort out your purchase.

First, it might help to think about why you want to take CBD. Do you want CBD oil for pain management, or to help with anxiety, or help you get better sleep? This might help you decide whether you want full spectrum CBD oil, broad spectrum CBD oil, or a CBD isolate. Certain types of CBD oil also include other essential oils or additives targeted to help specific issues.

Once you’ve narrowed it down a bit, you can get more specific about what you’re looking for in a brand. It’s important to feel out a company’s website, but stay wary of marketing tactics. Companies that provide third-party test results for each batch of their products are especially trustworthy, and those who are up-front about where they source their hemp are also typically above board.

Finally, try to work out how potent you want your CBD oil to be. This can be a tricky process, as you’ll have to keep in mind not only the strength of the CBD itself but the ratio of CBD-to-oil in any given formula.Most companies “size” their CBD products by the amount of milligrams mg) of CBD per bottle. That’s because the bottle size typically stays the same, with potency changing based on how much CBD is added to the mixture.

Dividing the total amount of CBD (in milligrams) by the number of drops in a bottle (200 drops per 10 ml) will give you the CBD percentage per drop. But typically, each brand will have suggested serving sizes and provide any warnings about particularly potent formulas.

Other considerations to keep in mind include price and company reputation. Shopping around online, paying attention to reviews, and reading articles like this can all help lead you to the best CBD oil for you.

How to take CBD oils

CBD oil is primarily taken in one of two ways: Sublingually or orally. And each method has its own set of drawbacks and benefits.

If you’re taking CBD for anxiety, stress, or something else that feels urgent, you may prefer the sublingual method. This involves dropping the recommended amount of CBD oil under your tongue, and letting it absorb into your system—without swallowing it.

Sublingual delivery tends to hit harder and faster, with the effects of the CBD felt in as little as 15 minutes. That’s because letting the oil sink into your system allows it to avoid the digestive process, which takes longer to yield results and eats up a fair amount of CBD to boot.

Instead, using the sublingual technique allows CBD oil to be absorbed directly into your bloodstream, which not only makes its effects felt more quickly, but also more potently.

Still, oral consumption of CBD oil—such as mixing it into a drink—can be helpful in different ways.

This method does have a lower rate of bioavailability—or the amount of CBD that actually makes it into the system—thanks to the way the digestive system functions. The same mechanics means CBD oil consumed this way takes longer to kick in.

But what effects are felt tend to last longer in the body after oral consumption, which might make it a good option for people taking CBD for pain, particularly chronic pain. And an oral dose of CBD oil may be a better idea for people with certain digestive issues or other health concerns.

Other types of CBD products to consider

CBD oil is a popular method for helping with everything from achy joints to anxiety, but it’s not the only game in town.

In fact, CBD oil isn’t even the only CBD product that can help with pain, stress and anxiety.

CBD comes in a number of different forms, which all have their own perks.

CBD gummies are a tasty way to get an oral dose of cannabidiol, and might help develop the habit of taking the substance, as many people work CBD gummies into their regular vitamin and supplement regimen or daily routine.

Many companies have also made CBD vape-able, adding the substance to smokable oils—a method that kicks in even faster than sublingual CBD, but isn’t without its own set of health concerns.

And CBD topicals, which include the product in things like lotion or salve, can be particularly good for people using CBD oil for pain management or skin health, as the products allow for spot-treatment and more targeted use.

Other products for pain

In tandem with the rise of CBD has been an embrace of a number of natural products for pain relief. Lotions or salves made with ingredients like arnica or menthol are particularly effective for soothing joint and muscle pain.

But pain can be helped with more than just supplements and salves. Anything from massage chairs to heat pads can help penetrate into the body and help it relax.

Other products for stress

Stress is one of the most common and chronic problems for people in the modern world, especially in the United States. As such, there’s no shortage of products that have been developed to help.

Some of those products might even be surprising: fidget spinners and coloring books don’t just work for kids. A growing number of adults have been embracing these trends to help them relax.

Weighted blankets, essential oils, and Epsom salts for the bath have also gained popularity for helping ease a stressed mind and body. Plus, there are a number of apps designed to guide users through mindful meditation or other practices that help instill a sense of peace and quiet.

Other products for anxiety & sleep

Anxiety, sleep loss, and stress tend to go hand in hand, with any of these factors capable of driving the others.

Similar products are often promoted to help with these conditions, though anxiety may be further aided with things like light therapy lamps, and sleep can be summoned by supplements with melatonin, the naturally-occurring chemical that helps create drowsiness.

And aside from shopping, an active lifestyle can also help with these troubles, by both distracting the mind and channeling the excess energy of the body produced by anxiety. A hike, a bike ride, some time in the garden or in the garage, or even a walk can be an effective way to help expel anxious energy and promote the feel-good endorphins that keep it at bay.

FAQs

While CBD oils and other CBD products are wildly popular, they only recently came on the market, leaving many people with a number of questions about the stuff and even the industry itself.

Is CBD oil legal?

This is a common question as CBD lives in something of a legal grey area.

While the 2018 Farm Bill opened up the legal market for hemp-based products like CBD nationwide, states still have a final say over where, when, and how those products can be sold there.Currently, CBD oil is legal in a majority of states within the U.S., though some states have restrictions on who can buy it. You’ll have to check with your state’s particular laws to make sure you can safely and legally purchase CBD oil there.

How do I take CBD oil?

You can take CBD oil in a number of different ways.

Most people prefer to take the oil sublingually—that is, under the tongue. A majority of CBD oils will come in a tincture, with a dropper built into the top. Dropping the recommended dosage directly under the tongue (like where you’d hold a thermometer) is one of the best options, as the CBD can bypass the digestive system all together, meaning you’ll not only feel the results faster but your body will synthesize more of the CBD itself.

But many people also prefer to add CBD oils to their food or drinks, to help mask the taste, which can be pretty hempy. Dropping the recommended dose into a cup of coffee, protein shake, or even a glass of water is a perfectly fine way to take CBD oil. Oral ingestion usually takes longer to feel, but the results are often felt over a longer period of time, as the body slowly breaks down the CBD.

Is hemp oil the same thing as CBD oil?

No.

Of course, hemp oil and CBD oil share the common denominator of hemp. But the way the products are processed make them significantly different from one another.

While CBD oil is made from pressing all sorts of parts of the plant, including its leaves, flowers, and stalks, which are higher in CBD, hemp oil is made by cold-pressing hemp seeds. The results? The first process yields CBD oil, which is rich in CBD and all its benefits, while the second produces hemp oil, which has very low levels of CBD but makes a nice addition to a culinary cabinet.

Will CBD oil make me high?

No—at least, not in the way that THC and other drugs do.There is no psychoactive component to CBD, and even broad spectrum

CBD oils carry only a small amount of THC. But the compound does work in concert with the brain and body to help bring all internal levels back to a happy place –often resulting in pain reduction, muscle relaxation, and a stabilized mood.

Aside from these effects of feeling good in and of themselves, the brain loves when the body is in a state of stasis, often rewarding it for getting there with a small dose of “feel good” chemicals that can add a natural boost to your mood.

Will CBD oil show up on a drug test?

Probably not—but it depends.

Why?

CBD is marketed in several different forms: CBD isolate, broad spectrum CBD, and full spectrum CBD. Only full spectrum CBD contains any THC at all, with the other two types of the product removing any strains of the psychoactive cannabinoid during processing.

And, according to federal law, every full spectrum CBD oil must contain no more than 0.3% THC. While it’s true that the stuff can build up in your system, sticking to a reasonable dose should keep you under the drug test limit. It is possible, however, to pop positive if you take very high doses of CBD oil for a sustained period of time.

What are the best CBD oils for you?

When shopping for CBD oils, there’s a lot of things to keep in mind.

You’ll want to make sure that the quality of the product is on par with your expectations. Look for signs of a steadfast company, such as third-party testing and the use of domestically-grown cannabis plants.

It’s also important to make sure both the price and the potency are right for you. Check out comments or reviews left by customers to get a better idea of how the product actually works before buying anything.

And remember: CBD oil may take some time to kick in, in the way you want. Effects of sublingual delivery may be felt more quickly, but for true change, it may take several weeks for CBD levels to build up in your body.

Finding the best CBD oil for you can feel overwhelming. But, with a little bit of patience and research, you should be able to zero in on just what you need.