9. Kneeling Vacuum

Sets: 1

Reps: 60 sec.

Kneel on the floor and sit back with your butt on your heels. Place hands on the sides of your legs. Pull your shoulders back then pull your abs in as if trying to touch your belly button to your spine. Hold the vacuum for 20 or more seconds, then maintain the contraction for 1 to 2 seconds, alternating contractions and releases.