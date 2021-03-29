If there’s anything close to the perfect exercise, it’s the pullup. It works the shoulders, arms, and back, and also increases stamina and flexibility. Vary your form, and you can strengthen your core and work other muscle groups that rarely see any action. And you can do them almost anywhere—no gym required. That’s why pullup bars are a home fitness essential.

What Should You Look For?

These days, home pullup bars are more than just a simple bar across a doorway. They offer variable handholds, adjustable placements, and versatility that will make them a key component to your home workouts. There are a few different types of pullup bars to choose from:

These extend the length of a standard door frame. They’re inexpensive and simple. Mounted: These bolt onto either a wall or ceiling, and are generally the most stable kind of pullup bar. They also vary widely in cost. Inexpensive ones can be found for less than fifty bucks; sturdier options can cost several hundred.

These bolt onto either a wall or ceiling, and are generally the most stable kind of pullup bar. They also vary widely in cost. Inexpensive ones can be found for less than fifty bucks; sturdier options can cost several hundred. Tower: Tall, freestanding devices with a stable (and usually somewhat large) footprint. They’re ideal for guys with garages or a dedicated home gym space.

Another key feature: comfortable grips. Your hands will thank you.

If you’re in the market for a pullup bar, our list below covers a variety of styles and price points. Grab one and get to work.

Most Versatile: OneTwoFit Wall-Mounted Pullup Bar

For a full-body workout, this option from OneTwoFit is hard to beat. It’s made of heavy-duty steel, can support up to 440 pounds, and features padded back and arm cushions. Better yet, it can be installed either as a dip station or a pullup bar, and you can also add resistance straps or even a punching bag for additional cross training.

[$275; onetwofit.com]

Best Wall-Mounted Pullup Bar: Titan Fitness Wall-Mounted Multi Pullup Bar

Featuring durable 12-gauge steel construction with a non-slip powder-coated finish, this wall-mounted multi-bar from Titan Fitness is built for a lifetime of tough workouts. You won’t get bored, either. Its eight bars allow for nearly unlimited grip choices, and they make it easy to attach gym rings, resistance straps, or suspension trainers like TRX.

[$80; titan.fitness]

Best Doorway Pullup Bar: Perfect Multi Gym Sport

This pullup bar offers a whole gym’s worth of workouts in just one simple device. Used as a pullup bar, it offers three different grip positions, but you can also throw it on the floor and use it for dips and incline pushups, too. Plus, rubber pads protect your walls, floors, and door trim from scratches while creating a lockdown grip no matter what move you’re doing.

[$35; perfectfitness.implus.com]

Best Ceiling-Mounted Pullup Bar: Ultimate Body Press Ceiling Mount Pullup Bar

Don’t have the wall or door space for a pullup bar? This ceiling-mounted option is the way to go. Its four ergonomic grip positions and high-density foam make it extra comfortable to use, and the reversible risers can mount below either 16-inch or 24-inch ceiling joists for added installation flexibility.

[$130; ultimatebodypress.com]

Best Adjustable Pullup Bar: Flybird Doorway Pullup Bar

No screws, no drilling, no problem. This bar can be extended from 28.3 inches to 36.2 inches to fit snugly in nearly any doorway. The 360-degree safety locks prevent unwanted rotation, the soft PVC mats on each end keep the bar from slipping, and the padded grip surface is perfect for a wide range of bodyweight exercises.

[$80; flybirdfitness.com]

Best Freestanding Pullup Bar: Rogue MIL Pullup Station

This rugged freestanding pullup bar is designed to meet military specifications for the Army Combat Fitness Test, so you know it’s ready for your home workout. It comes with an adjustable bar and a detachable step, and the 62 inches of space between the supports create plenty of room for all kinds of exercises (including the “Leg Tuck” event in the Army’s fitness test).

[$375; roguefitness.com]

Best Power Tower: Weider Power Tower

If you have the space, a power tower offers maximum versatility. This highly rated option comes with grips and pads for all kinds of bodyweight movements, including dips, incline pushups, and knee raises—a true full-body workout from just one piece of equipment.

[$133; amazon.com]

Best Chinup Bar: Team Beachbody Chinup Bar

Chinups are a great way to get those biceps to bulge just in time for summer. This bar offers multiple grip positions––ranging from close grip to hammer grip––that will target your ‘ceps from multiple angles. It takes just seconds to set up, so you can work up a quick pump any time.

[$60; teambeachbody.com]

Best Budget Pick: Iron Gym Total Upper Body Workout Bar

A simple setup that’ll leave some extra cash in your pocket, this bar from Iron Gym does everything you need. It offers three foam grip positions, doesn’t require extra hardware or permanent installation, and it can even be used on the ground for wide-grip pushups.

[$25; amazon.com]

Best for Beginners: Intent Sports Pullup Assist Band System

If you need a little boost to get above the bar, this system from Intent Sports delivers. Attach it to any pullup bar and put your feet through the loop at the bottom to offset your body weight while doing pullups. You can adjust the boost (up to 130 pounds) simply by changing the length. It’s a great option to build muscle and confidence as you work up to unassisted pullups.

[$40; intentsports.com]

