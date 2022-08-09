The Best Pull-Up Bars to Suit Your Home Setup

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When it comes to training at home, dumbbells and push ups can only take you so far. Eventually you have to improve your home gym setup, and the best place to start is a pull-up bar. That’s because there’s no real equivalent for pull-ups as a strength exercise for building your back, shoulder and core strength.

The next step is to determine what type of pull-up bar suits your home. Doorway bars are the fall-back option for small apartments but your best bet for serious training is a freestanding pull-up rack or wall-mounted bar.

Key things to consider before buying a pull-up bar

What height should a pull-up bar be?

This depends on the type of bar you have and what you’re going to do with it. For regular pull-ups your bar should have a clearance of 20″ (50 cm) above the bar and 6″ (15 cm) above your head minimum according to gymcrafter.com. For kipping pull-ups and rings you’ll need it much higher than that (your height plus 2 feet). This can be more difficult to achieve with doorway and freestanding bars, while wall and ceiling mounted bars can be set to a specific height. So bear that in mind when considering these types of pull-up bar.

How much weight can a pull-up bar hold?

This varies from 300lbs to 500lbs in the products reviewed below. You may think that’s more than enough weight but consider that you may be kipping or progressing to weighted pull-ups and putting additional strain on the bar. You’ll want to feel confident in the bar’s ability to hold your weight in order to fully enjoy using it.

Will a doorway bar damage my doorframe?

It should not damage the frame. The design of these distributes the weight onto the wall around the frame rather than hanging off the frame itself.

What different types of bar are there?

There are a few different types of pull-up bars to choose from:

Doorway – These extend the length of a standard door frame. They’re inexpensive and simple if you don’t have space for a wall-mounted setup.

These extend the length of a standard door frame. They’re inexpensive and simple if you don’t have space for a wall-mounted setup. Wall-mounted – These bolt onto a wall or ceiling (solid brick only) and are generally the most stable kind of pull-up bar, perfect for your garage or basement gym.

These bolt onto a wall or ceiling (solid brick only) and are generally the most stable kind of pull-up bar, perfect for your garage or basement gym. Freestanding – Freestanding racks and pull-up stations have a stable footprint. They’re ideal for garages or a dedicated home gym space.

Which type is best?

For serious athletes wanting to master the pull-up and progress to more advanced exercises like weighted pulls, ring moves and wide-grip pull-ups a wall or ceiling mounted bar is best, followed by an adjustable freestanding bar as a second-best option. If you don’t have space for those right now then a doorframe bar is fine for getting reps in at home.

Best Overall: OneTwoFit Wall-Mounted Pull-up Bar

Get it: Pick up the OneTwoFit Wall-Mounted Pullup Bar ($70) at Amazon

For a full-body workout, this option from OneTwoFit is hard to beat. It’s made of heavy-duty steel, can support up to 440 pounds, and has an extra stable 6-hole design. The best thing about it is that it has 3 grip types from wide, to medium and narrow grip making it perfect for doing a range of exercises and strength progressions.

PROS: Very sturdy when hooked up and allows you many different grips and workouts for the best upper body workout from home

CONS: You’ll need a dedicated space with a strong wall and some basic DIY skills to set this up in a garage, or home gym.

Best for Garage Gyms: Titan Fitness Wall-Mounted Multi Pull-up Bar

Get It: Pick up the Titan Fitness Wall-Mounted Multi Pullup Bar ($106) at Amazon

Featuring a non-slip powder-coated finish, you won’t find your hands slipping off this bar like some other models. The 12-guage steel also holds up to 500lbs and the wide grip and simple construction makes it comparable with gym-quality pull-up bars. Gym rings not included but make a good bundled purchase if you’re new to pull-ups.

PROS: A simple, sturdy, high and wide bar for a classic home-gym setup. Ideal for garage gyms and using with gym rings.

CONS: You’ll need a dedicated space to set this up and a solid wall to attach it to.

Best Compact Doorway Pull-up Bar: Perfect Multi Gym Sport

Get It: Pick up the Perfect Multi Gym Sport ($31; was $35) at Amazon

This pull up bar offers a whole gym’s worth of workouts in just one simple device. Used as a pull-up bar, it offers three different grip positions, but you can also throw it on the floor and use it for dips and incline pushups, too. Plus, rubber pads protect your walls, floors, and door trim from scratches while creating a lockdown grip no matter what move you’re doing. Fits door frames 27 inches to 35 inches wide.

PROS: Compact and easy to set up and take down for those with limited space.

CONS: Door frame bars can damage your door frames but this one promises not to with rubber pads.

Best Ceiling-Mounted: Ultimate Body Press Ceiling Mount Pull-up Bar

Get It: Pick up the Ultimate Body Press Ceiling Mount Pull-up Bar ($80) at Amazon

Don’t have the wall or door space for a pull-up bar? This ceiling-mounted option is the way to go. Its four ergonomic grip positions and high-density foam make it extra comfortable to use, and the reversible risers can mount below either 16-inch or 24-inch ceiling joists for added installation flexibility.

PROS: A real sturdy pull up bar that comes in handy if you don’t have the door frame to handle a pull-up bar

CONS: Needs to be hooked up and it doesn’t have the same variety as many other bars

Best Clamp Style For A Doorframe: Flybird Doorway Pull-up Bar

Get It: Pick up the Flybird Doorway Pullup Bar ($46) at Amazon

This bar can be extended from 28.3 inches to 36.2 inches to fit snugly in nearly any doorway. The 360-degree safety locks prevent unwanted rotation, the soft PVC mats on each end keep the bar from slipping, and the padded grip surface is perfect for a wide range of bodyweight exercises.

PROS: Most door frames can house this bar with its easy to use design and its durable frame

CONS: Possible grips for workouts are severely limited

Best Freestanding Pull-up Bar: CAP Barbell Power Rack Exercise Stand

Get It: Pick up the CAP Barbell Power Rack Exercise Stand ($159) at Amazon

This rugged freestanding pull-up bar (and squat rack) is designed to meet military specifications for the Army Combat Fitness Test, so you know it’s ready for your home workout. It comes with an adjustable bar and a detachable step, and the 46 inches of space between the supports create plenty of room for all kinds of exercises (including the “Leg Tuck” event in the Army’s fitness test). The fact that this is also a squat rack makes it a perfect piece of equipment for a mini home gym – just add a good-quality barbell.

PROS: Strong and durable, works indoors or out, and doubles as a squat rack.

CONS: A big piece of kit so not ideal for small apartments.

Best Mini Gym: Weider Power Tower

Get It: Pick up the Weider Power Tower ($130) at Amazon

If you have space, a power tower is like a complete mini gym with pull-up, dips, push ups and leg raise stations all built in. Plus you get 30-day trial of the iFIT workout app. The pull-up bar has both wide and narrow grips and can hold 300lbs. Dimensions of the constructed tower are ‎53 x 43 x 86 inches.

PROS: Go beyond pull-ups and train your chest and core too with dips, elevated push ups and leg raises.

CONS: Like the freestanding option, these are not for small apartments!

Best Versatile Doorframe Bar: ProsourceFit Chin-Up Bar

Get It: Pick up the ProsourceFit Multi-Use Doorway Chin-Up Bar ($30; was $33) at Amazon

This doorframe bar offers multiple grip positions––ranging from close grip to hammer grip––that will target your ‘ceps from multiple angles. It takes just seconds to set up, so you can work up a quick pump any time.

PROS: Affordable option that can go in any doorway with a ton of different grip options for a more well-rounded workout

CONS: Doorframe bars can’t be height adjusted

Best For A Small Apartment: Iron Gym Total Upper Body Workout Bar

Get It: Pick up the Iron Gym Total Upper Body Workout Bar ($24) at Amazon

A simple setup that’ll leave some extra cash in your pocket, this bar from Iron Gym does everything you need. It offers three foam grip positions, doesn’t require extra hardware or permanent installation, and it can even be used on the ground for wide-grip pushups. Save space without sacrificing results.

PROS: Save yourself a lot of space with this bar that can go in most doorframes

CONS: Not many other options for workouts with this option beyond simple pull/chin-ups

Best for Beginners: Intent Sports Pull-up Assist Band System

Get It: Pick up the Intent Sports Pull-up Assist Band System ($35; was $40) at Amazon

If you need a little boost to get above the bar, this system from Intent Sports delivers. Attach it to any pull-up bar and put your feet through the loop at the bottom to offset your body weight while doing pull-ups. You can adjust the boost (up to 130 pounds) simply by changing the length. It’s a great option to build muscle and confidence as you work up to unassisted pull up exercise.

PROS: Limit the weight your putting on yourself with these bands to let you move up in weight over time while you get used to the new routine

CONS: Pretty useless once you move past the need for them

Pull-up Accessories & Aids for Beginners

If you are getting started on a pull-up routine, there are some accessories that can really help.

Workout gloves – Prevent blisters and help your grip*

Gym Chalk – Stops your hands getting sweaty and helps your grip*

Gym Rings – Great for beginners building strength but can also be used for dips and more advanced moves*

Suspension trainer – You can use a TRX trainer with a wall or freestanding bar. These are like rings but easier to use

Pull up assistance bands – Resistance bands for assisted pull-ups if you’re struggling to get above the bar

Gym box – If your bar is high up, you might need help getting to it

