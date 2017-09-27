If you’re hoping to bulk and broaden your shoulders to look damn good in a T-shirt, build a V-taper for a fitter-looking physique, or just drive a woman crazy (it’s ranked as one of the sexiest body parts on a man), you’re in the right place.

Jennifer Ventriglia, C.P.T.—founder of Blueprint Athletics, a personalized athletic-training system for athletes and competitive bodybuilders—has provided the ultimate list of shoulders exercises for beginners.

These shoulder-training exercises will develop the size and strength you’re searching for. We’ve included a recommendation on reps, sets, and rest, but if you have a particular goal in mind, follow these recommendations:

Endurance: 1-3 sets x 12-20 reps with 0-60 sec. rest

1-3 sets x 12-20 reps with 0-60 sec. rest Hypertrophy: 3-5 sets x 6-12 reps with 60-90 sec. rest

3-5 sets x 6-12 reps with 60-90 sec. rest Strength: 4-6 sets x 1-5 reps with 1-3 min. rest

4-6 sets x 1-5 reps with 1-3 min. rest Power: 3-6 sets x 1-10 reps with 3-5 min. rest

When you’re ready to put them to work, try Ventriglia’s ultimate shoulders workout for beginners, or mix and match some of the following 10 moves for your own personalized routine.