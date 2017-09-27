10. Short Ws Reverse Flyes

How to do it: Grab a dumbbell in each hand, and stand with feet hip-width apart or assume a staggered stance. Hinge at your hips, and bring the weights together so they’re touching, palms facing one other. Turn the dumbbells so your palms face down, and your elbows are in line with your shoulders, but the dumbbells are near your ears. Your upper body will resemble a W. Return back to starting position, and repeat.

Prescription: 1-3 x 12-20 reps with 0-60 sec. rest