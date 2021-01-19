Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Physical fitness is one of the biggest businesses in the world. Every year, more and more people want to get fit. Look their best and feel their best. They want to better their lives and there’s nothing better than starting right at home. And it’s probably more popular than ever these days, as well as why testosterone boosting supplements are gaining so much traction.

Why is self improvement more popular than ever these days? Well, that’s because a New Year has just arrived. And every time a New Year starts, people get resolutions going. No matter the year, the most popular resolution tends to be ones regarding getting into better shape. Be it eating better and/or working out more.

Even though people tend to make these resolutions very earnestly, that doesn’t mean people will end up keeping up with those resolutions. That is because it can be really hard to do so. It’s not easy to start making new routines and habits for one’s self. People are creatures of habit.

Another element of human nature is that people tend to make habits that are easier on themselves. With life as stressful as it is, people don’t want to add more stress into their lives. Easy peasy. But the easier habits we tend to make and keep are the kinds that aren’t the healthiest habits to have.

What’s even more annoying about these unhealthy habits we make for ourselves isn’t just that they are harder to break. They do get their claws into us. But it’s the fact that making healthier habits are even harder to make than the bad habits are hard to break. That whole difficulty aspect coming into play again.

This is why you will see gyms full up with people in the first few weeks of January. But by the end of the month, you tend to see the gyms start to lose attendance. The cream rises to the top in this world. But while it’s hard to stay on point with physical fitness, it can be even harder these days than ever before.

Why is it harder these days? Because we are still living in a pandemic. Going to the gym is not the smartest decision one can make now. So for the last year, people have had to make changes in their lives. In this regard, that means shifting to a more work out from home situation.

In some regards, there are some easier avenues for getting into better shape these days. No more going out to restaurants and eating unhealthy meals. You would be best served to make your own meals. Eat healthier and have more reasonable portion sizes.

But the whole working out from home idea poses some difficulties. Sure, you can do push-ups and other sorts of routines without gym equipment around. If you want to see big results though, you’ll need some kind of equipment in your life. All of which is depending on your goals and the home you keep.

Now, most people have been slowly building up their home gym this past year. And most people have made the necessary adjustments in their diets. All of which is good. And if you want to get into better shape, you have all the help you need to make the results come to fruition.

Even with everything in order, you may not be seeing the results you want. You’re working out properly and working up a real sweat. This is no case of half measures during your routines. You’re doing everything right. But for some reason, you just aren’t finding the results you want.

There are many different reasons this can be happening. All of which tend to fall under one category. Your own body is acting more difficult than you anticipated and with age comes the need for testosterone boosting supplements.

For some men, there is one big reason that can be holding them back from hitting their goals. And that is due to a dwindling level of testosterone. Levels that are not where they need to be for a man to be operating at peak performance.

Testing Your Need for Testosterone Boosting Supplements

Without testosterone boosting supplements, low testosterone can cause a whole lot of problems for a man. Men need high levels to function at a proper rate. You may not be getting the workout results you want, but there are other problems too. Low energy through the day, weaker bones, a diminished sex drive/performance, and other problems that can stack up.

If you’re not feeling like spending the money on going to the doctors, it can be hard to find out if you have lower testosterone. There is a way though. And that is by trying the At Home Testosterone Test from EverlyWell. You can find out your levels without having to leave your home for just $49.

Food-Based Ways to Boost Testosterone

While you wait for those results, there are some things you can do in the meantime beyond testosterone boosting supplements to help give you a boost of testosterone. Either way, fueling up isn’t the worst thing in the world. Especially when you can eat some great tasting food to fuel up your body with the T you need.

The foods you can eat are really great. This isn’t some case of having to suck it up and eat food that tastes bad. Tuna, Low Fat Milk with Vitamin D (some studies say that Vitamin D helps to improve T levels in a big way), Egg Yolks, Oysters, Shellfish, Beef, and Beans are some of the items you can ingest in your day. Sounds like a really amazing way to get your T up to snuff.

If you get back that T-test and find your levels are actually low, you may need to take other measures than just your diet. There’s only so much food one can eat to put a real dent into a T problem. Not to mention T boosting workouts can only do so much if you’re low enough. And luckily for you guys, that is where testosterone boosting supplements come into the game.

Evaluating Testosterone Boosting Supplements

With the rising tide of the fitness industry, testosterone boosting supplements have become mighty popular for those looking to see the results that are evading them. There are all kinds of supplements and herbs and the like that can help kickstart your levels to the place where they need to be.

There are so many options in terms of testosterone boosting supplements that it can make your head spin. So many different ingredients to take into account. One study says Zinc can be taken twice a day in 220 mg capsules for 1 – 4 months to boost testosterone.

Other studies say the Indian herb Ashwagandha can cause a big boost in performance, energy, and fat loss due to T increases. There are others that say that for those that are losing T due to aging, DHEA can be a big help in the T boosting department.

With all this to take into account, it can be hard to make the right decisions. Some ingredients are better than others, focusing on different aspects. And it’s not like a cure-all for sexual issues either. One doctor said, “The evidence shows that men with age-related low testosterone may experience slight improvements in sexual and erectile function”.

We’re very well aware of how difficult it can be to make decisions regarding items like this. That is why we are here to help. We have gone and wrangled up 10 of the Best Testosterone Boosting Supplements available for you guys to get right now.

10 may seem like a lot, but when it comes to the Best Testosterone Boosting Supplements, it is just a small percentage of what you can find out there. And for our money, the best of the best in our eyes is the Prime Labs Test Booster.

Why do we think the Prime Labs Test Booster is the best? For one, it’s incredibly affordable. For just $20, you have your month’s supply of T boosting capsules in hand. The ingredients are all-natural, so there are no lingering after-effects. And it’s just very effective, as the high customer rating on Amazon indicates.

Now, we’re more than aware of how everyone has different wants and desires. Not to mention the fact that everyone is different, so one bottle may not work for one as it does for another. That is why the other 9 have been curated by us and displayed below.

We picked out these 10 Best Testosterone Boosting Supplements by categories. Categories that go as follows: BEST OVERALL, BEST VALUE, MOST AFFORDABLE, BEST FOR SEX DRIVE, BEST ALL NATURAL, BEST FOR BRAIN HEALTH, BEST CUSTOMER REVIEWS, BEST OVER $60, and BEST LIQUID DROPS.

Any of these bottles can work wonders for you. We’d still say you would do your best to get the Prime Labs Test Booster. But either way, you can see some amazing results with these in your life. Not just for working out purposes. You’ll just feel better all around.

10 Best Testosterone Boosting Supplements

BEST TESTOSTERONE BOOSTING SUPPLEMENT OVERALL

As we said above, this Booster from Prime Labs is our choice for the best overall. For one, the pricing is too hard to beat. The efficiency of these capsules is high, delivering some top-notch results. So getting such great results at this price is a steal. When you take these, you’ll start to feel the T levels in your system rise. You’ll see the gains from working out improve. Not only that, but you’ll see your mood improve. There will be more energy throughout the day. And you’ll just feel more at ease with yourself. All of which is thanks to the incredible makeup, all thanks in part to the incredible and all-natural ingredients used here. You won’t be sorry you picked this up.

Get It: Pick up the Prime Labs Test Booster ($20) at Amazon

BEST VALUE

Maybe the Prime Labs supplements just aren’t catching your eye. Seems odd, but everyone’s different. That’s why we picked out an item like this Booster from Arazao Nutrition. Because the capsules in here are great. You will get some amazing results in your T levels thanks to these. Better muscle strength, more energy. Just an all-around better daily existence. And at this price, the value is unreal. 180 capsules for just $20. You’ll have a hard time finding a value that can beat that. So pick up this bottle now to get your T levels rising at a hard to beat price.

Get It: Pick up the Arazao Nutrition Testosterone Booster ($20) at Amazon

MOST AFFORDABLE

Those first two bottles are priced pretty well. You can’t go wrong with spending $20 on those capsules. But if you’re looking to save as much money as you can, then you will want these boosters from Agobi. Because you can get yourself a month’s supply of capsules here for just $16. That’s an unreal price. And for the capsules you’re getting, it’s like a highway robbery. You’ll be feeling like a million bucks when you introduce these into your daily regiment. The gains you will receive physically and mentally can’t be overstated. So if you’re on a budget, then these are the capsules for you.

Get It: Pick up the Agobi Natural Testosterone Booster ($16) at Amazon

BEST FOR SEX DRIVE

We mentioned above in the intro that Testosterone levels can affect your sex drive and performance. Also mentioned above is the fact that these boosters may improve a lot of problems thanks to low T, but it won’t solve all of them. Sexual related issues being the main ones. So if you’re having any issues with regards to that, you may want to try out Sildenafil. It’s the active ingredient in Viagra that gets your long john going. It’ll get your blood flowing and you’ll be ready to go when the time calls. It’s affordable and shouldn’t cause any problems. If you don’t want to take the step of consulting with a Doctor regarding those issues just yet, give this a spin.

Get It: Pick up Sildenafil ($26) at Hims

BEST ALL NATURAL

The best thing about these Testosterone Boosters is that they are all-natural. Generally speaking, you won’t be finding any sort of unnatural and untoward ingredients in them. But very few of them are able to match the high quality of the ingredients found in this Super Miraforte supplement from Life Extension. Ingredients that are going to work overtime to support your T levels for maximum effectiveness. These supplements are GMO-Free, Vegetarian Friendly, and contain no Gluten. It’s hard to describe how clean these supplements will make you feel. If you think low T is a problem, then this will clear the way.

Get It: Pick up the Super Miraforte ($42; was $47) at Life Extension

BEST FOR BRAIN HEALTH

Low Testosterone can cause problems outside of the physical. You may be tired and have a hard time making your gains during a workout. But it can also affect your mental health. You can be foggy throughout the day. Not at your sharpest. Plenty of these boosters will do good work at cleaning out the junk in your brain. But few will do so with such a high level of effectiveness as this booster from Genius Brand. So not only will you be able to make incredible strides in your physical well being with the help of this supplement, but you’ll also be able to spend your day ready to tackle any problem that comes your way. There’s a reason it costs this much. Because it’s just that good.

Get It: Pick up the Genius Brand Smart Testosterone Booster ($58) at Amazon

BEST CUSTOMER REVIEWS

When it comes to items like these boosters, you want to make sure they’re backed up by doctors and the FDA, and the like. A lot of phonies are out there. And all of these on this list are backed up that way. So another good way to see if any of these supplements are worth checking out is the customer reviews. Amazon is great at letting you see what others feel about the item. And the reviews on this from others in a similar way are fantastic. Over 1,600 reviews are in and the reviews are so great, it has a 4.5 out of 5-star rating. People are thrilled at the results this provides. From the physical well being to the mental, this will provide the pick me up you need after a long time of suffering from low T.

Get It: Pick up the Tigercraft Testosterone Booster ($17) at Amazon

BEST OVER $60

As you can see throughout this list, the boosters don’t have to cost all that much money. In general, you won’t go broke with these on your shopping list. But there are plenty of them out there that come in more expensive packaging. Some of them are worth picking up. But for the bottles that come at prices over $60, we think you can’t go wrong with this Nugenix option. It’s really gonna deliver some top-notch results. It better at that price. And it does. Thanks in no small part to the ingredient Testofen. When this is running through your system, you will feel so much better. You’ll work harder at the gym and the results will finally start to show. You’re energy and acuity throughout the day will greatly improve. Having this in your life will be a true lifesaver.

Get It: Pick up the Nugenix Total-T Booster ($62; was $65) at Amazon

BEST LIQUID DROPS

Some folks just aren’t great with capsules. Swallowing them down is not the easiest thing in the world for them. Luckily, there are drops you can take if you can’t roll with capsules and you are dealing with low T. And of those options, we love the Ultra6 booster drops. You just put some drops under your tongue and soon enough, your bloodstream will start feeling the heat of testosterone. And once it does, you’ll start to feel a whole lot better. Gains in your workouts and your daily life will be something to behold. All thanks to this $20 bottle of drops.

Get It: Pick up the Ultra6 Testosterone Booster Drops ($20) at Amazon

BEST PROSTATE SUPPORT

When it comes to T boosters, a lot of them help out in other areas. The biggest area these tend to focus on besides your T levels are on your mind. Clears the fog out a bit. But there are others, like this Booster from Lean Nutraceuticals, that helps out in another area. More specifically, the prostate region. Having your prostrate’s health improved will help out in a big way for your daily life. Taken in tandem with the improvement that will be seen thanks to the rising T levels these provide, you will have a much happier and healthier life with these in your daily routine. So pick up a bottle now to feel better than you have in a long time.

Get It: Pick up the Lean Nutraceuticals Testosterone Booster ($24) at Amazon

